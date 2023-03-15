Fashion Label Sassafras Launches Its Latest Autumn Winter Collection

The label aims to take a concept that was percolating in luxury circles and make it accessible to a broader group of people.

The pret-a-porter label SASSAFRAS has launched a fashion capsule for Autumn Winter 2022. The brand makes clothes that make women feel stylish and comfortable, with a commitment to enhancing shape, texture, and details into a sense of powerful femininity. The collection includes pieces that women keep coming back to for their effortless beauty, hybridity and comfort. The most recent styles are essential yet elegant and ideal for creating a timeless wardrobe. Exploring themes of elongation, purity and deconstruction season after season, the brand is synonymous with elegance, Savoir -Vivre and luxury.

The label aims to take a concept that was percolating in luxury circles and make it accessible to a broader group of people. Today, brands at every price point out their tightly curated collections of elevated basics, but Sassafras was there since the beginning.

The brand has developed into a cult force in recent years, diversifying its product lines and transferring its precise sensibility into a variety of pants, blouses, dresses, and loungewear that can fit effortlessly into any wardrobe. With great workmanship and attention to detail, timeless shapes are reinterpreted in the context of modern living to create ready-to-wear collections for men and women that are built to last.

The ambition to design apparel and accessories that are contemporary, functional, and ultimately inspirational for today's women is at the core of the business. SASSAFRAS has adopted a stylistic shift that has increased since the epidemic to create a more immersive women's wear universe for their S/S 2023 collection. Themes used in marketing create a balance between appealing to potential new customers and outfitting devoted, regular customers for modern fashion trends. The brand stands out for its approach to the material, with comfort serving as a key selling point for the whole line.