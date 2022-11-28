Fasten Your Seat Belt, Liza Is Here..!!

Liza Singh may have been a new entrant into Bollywood landscape, but she exudes confidence and optimism of an accomplished actress.

A brilliant actress, model with extraordinary dancing skills, Liza, the lead actress of the movie 36 FARM HOUSE, produced by legendary Subhash Ghai and Zee Studios, is a sportsperson,too,ready to represent Kolkata in this year's gun shooting competition.

The other night Liza was a head-turner at the star-studded Society Awards.

Let's listen to the pretty and very talented Liza in her own words about the journey so far and the road ahead:

QUESTION- Give us some details about your background. Were you interested in acting from your childhood?

ANSWER- My birth place is in Kolkata. Yes, I was interested in acting since my childhood. It's in my blood but I recognised it later...

My mother used to get amused seeing me dancing even the bathroom!(Laughs)

Q.- How did you come to Mumbai?

Ans- 5 years ago I came to Mumbai. But not to join film industry, rather to do buisness.

Q.- How has been the journey so far in Bollywood?

Ans- Kuch khatta kuch meetha.. in one line I can say.. But I only learn from my journey.

Q.- What's your strategy to overcome the competition as there are lots of newcomers trying their luck in the film industry?

Ans- All have their individual journey. There's no competition. I am doing my own work.. they will do theirs..

Q.- Who's your idol in Bollywood and why?

Ans- Well, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan Sir. He is my favourite. He is so versatile! I always admire him as my guru.

Q.- How was it working in a Subhash Ghai film (36 FARM HOUSE)?

Ans- Subhash Ghai ji is a genius, a legend par excellence who has shaped careers of Madhuri Dixit, Meenakshi Seshadri, Jackie Shroff et al. It was a dream come true to work with him. There's so much to learn from him!

Q.- What are your hobbies? How do you relax yourself?

Ans- Travelling to new places and horse-riding are my stress-busters. I'm cool and calm in every situations.

Q.- Are you currently single?

Ans- Not really. Waiting for my tall, dark and handsome special man..(Smiles) But now for me work is my priority for which I'm in Mumbai.