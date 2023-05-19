FAT Tiger Roars: India's Premier QSR Unleashes Flavor and Feasts!

Fat Tiger is a tribute to “the Indian finesse cuisine” that was developed in India by the small community that has been an integral part of India's history.

Sahaj Chopra, Co-Founder & Director at Fat Tiger

With his vast experience in the QSR industry, Sahaj Chopra has played a pivotal role in building Fat Tiger’s success and brand recognition. As a visionary entrepreneur, he has a strong understanding of market trends, emerging trends and evolving customer expectations. In our interview, Sahaj Chopra, Co-Founder & Director at Fat Tiger, shared his valuable insights on the future prospects of the QSR industry in India about and built the basics of development and landscaping.

In addition, we will explore the impact of digital and technology on the QSR industry, considering how mobile apps, online ordering and personalized experiences are reshaping the way consumers interact with QSR brands. Sahaj’s expertise will inform the future of customer engagement and the role of technology in business efficiency.

1. How did Fat Tiger as an idea conceptualise in reality? Please tell about its commencement.

Ans. 1. Fat Tiger is a tribute to “the Indian finesse cuisine” that was developed in India by the small community that has been an integral part of India's history.

Today this food is an important part of Indian culinary culture, and Fat Tiger wants to bring this food's traditional glory with some modern touches across India in a never-before-done QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) format.

Additionally, Fat Tiger will also serve unique and innovative beverages (never before served in India) along with interesting dimsums brought into the QSR format for the first time.

2. What are the future prospects for the QSR industry in India?

Ans. From FY 2016 to FY 2020, the Quick Service Restaurant (a.k.a. QSR going forward) market grew at a rate of 17.27% and is expected to reach an enormous size of $826.37 billion by FY2025. The QSR segment is also growing as a result of technological advancements such as improved POS systems, diverse payment options, and improved geolocation to aid the delivery segment.

3. Compare the traditional restaurant services to the present QSR.

Ans. The key elements that separate QSRs from the remainder of the traditional eatery models is the service time and that it is a low-expense Investment. You also set aside your cutlery spending plan since the clients are presented with disposable plates and boxes.

The tasks in a QSR are more normalized and less subject to physical work. Serving time is more significant in a QSR since you can't stand to have slow service and long lines.

4. What is the scope of the F & B industry in the country?

Ans. 4. The worldwide food and refreshments industry is comprised of many sections, including groceries, oils and fats, functional food varieties and drinks, canned food varieties, wellbeing and regular food sources, canned food, prepared food, child food, creature food, sodas, cocktails, caffeinated beverages, and packaging.

The business is driven by customer interest in more nutritious food and better packaging, which additionally prods innovation in the field. Today, purification, high-pressure handling, UV treatment, and nanotechnology are impacting the business. A worry about the climate has prompted the utilization of more reused materials for packaging.

The development of the food and drinks industry is pushed basically by developing nations like India, China, and Brazil as the economies of these countries improve and more individuals are lifted into the working class.

The Food and Beverage industry is a buyer-situated market. On one side, the buyer wants progressively customized items and services, and on the opposite side, the sustainability of items and creation frameworks moreover assumes a significant part.

5. What are your expansion plans for the next few years?

Ans. 5. We have quite recently announced our expansion plan for the coming years. In the course of the next 3 years, we are eyeing increasing our offline presence across the country. We are aiming at opening 200+ offline stores across the country. We currently have 50+ outlets. Additionally, as a part of our expansion plan, we will be hiring 1100+ individuals for various operational roles for the outlets. Among those 1100, 500 will be hired from the EWS category.

6. Tell us about your specialised drink Boba Shake which is a highlight in your menu.

Ans. Boba shakes were launched in India by Fat Tiger in late July 2022; since bubble tea or boba was already available in India, the main task was to make it familiar to our Indian taste palette. And Fat Tiger understood the job and tried its best to tailor boba to Indian taste preferences. The Boba shakes were launched, undertaking meticulous research and close team involvement.

The brand gave boba a makeover of sorts by adding milk and ice cream to it, making it thick and familiar to the Indian taste palette and still keeping the most fun thing about this drink intact, the slurping tapioca balls. The shakes are not only fun but extremely flavourful; Fat Tiger serves a wide variety of boba shakes like vanilla, strawberry, chocolate hazelnut etc.