Father’s Day Gifting Guide

Celebrate the extraordinary role fathers play as idols, superheroes, and a child's first love with our curated gifting guide. Finding the perfect gift for fathers can be challenging, as they often claim they don't want anything or already have everything they need. To make this Father's Day truly special, we have handpicked a selection of exceptional brands that offer ideal gifting solutions. Show your father your heartfelt appreciation for his unwavering love and tireless efforts by surprising him with these products. Let's make this Father's Day an unforgettable celebration!

Aquatein

Is your superhero a fitness enthusiast? A health freak? A workaholic? His hydration and nutrition are covered like never before! At Aquatein, they believe that fitness is a lifestyle choice and protein is a building block in it. Their thought to simplify and innovate protein consumption led to Aquatein. It is, without a doubt, a turning point in the health and fitness space.

This Father’s Day, stock up on his favourite flavours of Aquatein Protein Water, Electrolyte Water, and Vitamin Water. He's always on the go, and it's time to run with him, for him.

Instagram: @aquatein

Telon

Telon - where craftsmanship is elevated to an art form. This esteemed menswear brand is synonymous with excellence, offering a diverse selection of designer suits, sherwanis, tuxedos, and shirts. Their designs seamlessly unite ethnic and contemporary elements, resulting in stylish outfits that honor tradition. By fusing the allure of traditional hand tailoring with cutting-edge technology, Telon provides an unrivaled fusion of old-world charm and modern sophistication.

What better way to celebrate Father's Day than with a timeless suit or a flawlessly fitted shirt? Telon caters to every style and occasion, ensuring the perfect ensemble for your father. For an extra touch of thoughtfulness, visit their Santacruz store in Mumbai and personally select a gift that will serve as a remarkable token of your love and appreciation. Delight your father this Father's Day with Telon's impeccable craftsmanship!

Instagram: @telonsantacruz

Fluorescent Studio

At Fluorescent Studios, they offer mindfully crafted gifts that celebrate every occasion in one’s life. Their beautifully packed gift hampers provide a unique and unforgettable experience that is sure to encourage love and appreciation. They take pride in curating gift hampers with care and attention to detail, ensuring that every element is purposeful and personalised to the recipient's taste. From selecting the finest quality products to designing the perfect packaging, they create a one-of-a-kind gifting experience. They specialise in individual, corporate, and wedding gifting; offering uniquely designed hampers for every celebration.

Their “Brown It Up” gift hamper makes for a perfect gifting option this Father’s Day.

Instagram: @fluorescentstudio

Eyaas

Eyaas is a skillfully designed home decor brand which brings contemporary handmade products using traditional crafts for everyday use. Using the rich heritage of Indian crafts, they bring a wide range of products for home and office use. They believe that their products are high in quality and aesthetics and low on maintenance. They have a wide range of handcrafted products which can be customised for corporate gifting as well.

Especially their ceramic coffee mugs & tea cups, which are lead free and hand painted from Khurja. They are a great gifting option for fathers, this Father’s Day. All the ceramics are microwave and dishwasher friendly as well.

Instagram: @eyaasworld

Rogic

Experience game-changing comfort with Rogic jeans, the ultimate choice for discerning individuals. Crafted with precision; using premium fabrics, their jeans are known for their unrivaled comfort and impeccable style. With over a decade of expertise in jeans making, Rogic has mastered the art of creating the most comfortable and premium denim. Looking to give your dad a gift that's "jean-ius" for Father's Day? Look no further than a pair of Rogic jeans! They're the ultimate versatile gift, perfect for your father’s everyday adventures and stylish moments. With their timeless style and unmatched comfort, jeans will have your dad saying, "Beta, I am proud of your choice".

Instagram: @rogicdenim

Barelogy

Barelogy is an organic skincare, bath, and body brand hailing from Goa, India. They are known for their commitment to using natural, plant-based ingredients to create effective and nourishing products. The brand's philosophy revolves around providing gentle and sustainable skincare solutions that promote overall well-being. They have body scrubs, bath salts, body oils, and lotions, all created with organic ingredients to pamper and rejuvenate the skin.

Celebrate this Father's Day with Barelogy’s Detox Bath & Body Set, designed to give your father a well-deserved retreat. This indulgent set features a detoxifying bath & shower gel and a refreshing & hydrating lotion to nourish his skin. Give your father the gift of relaxation and self-care with this luxurious and invigorating set!

Instagram: @barelogy_

The Richero

Introducing "The Richero" - a clothing brand for men. They are passionate about redefining mens fashion through their premium range of shirts. As a leading clothing brand, they specialise in crafting high-quality and sophisticated shirts exclusively for men. Father's Day is a special occasion to celebrate the incredible fathers in our lives. When it comes to choosing a meaningful gift, choosing a premium quality shirt as a Father's Day gift is beyond the ordinary. With its timeless elegance, superior comfort, durability, attention to detail, and confidence-boosting qualities, The Richero’s premium shirt is a gift that will make your father feel truly special on this cherished day. Enjoy the special discounts for Father’s Day till 30th June.

Instagram: @the_richero

Pamplemousse Cakes

Pamplemousse Cakes, founded by Chef Siddhi, specialises in exquisite cakes and artisanal desserts. With a background in pastry and cake design, her creations are visually striking and uniquely designed. They are paired with delightful flavours like Orange Creamsicle, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge, and more comforting classics, with a hint of nostalgia, making them perfect for celebrations. This Father's Day, their Coffee Walnut Cake would make for a perfect gift for all coffee-loving dads. It has layers of rich walnut cake, layered with caramelised walnuts and coffee buttercream. It is a perfect balance of textures and flavours and will surely make your Father’s Day!

Instagram: @pamplemoussecakes