Festive with Four Seasons Bengaluru

Savio Fernandes (Director F&B), Reuben Kataria (GM), Vikram Reddy (Regional VP), Shalabh Arora (Director Sales and Marketing)

We met Vikram Reddy, the Regional Vice President, and General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, who oversees several properties in the region: Four Seasons Hotels in Bengaluru, Tianjin, Dalian, Hangzhou City Center, and Hangzhou Westlake. He was joined by Nelson Hilton - Regional Director of Marketing, Asia Pacific, Reuben Kataria - General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru and his team; Shalabh Arora - Director of Marketing, Savio Fernandes - Director of Food & Beverage, and Meghna Trivedy - Director of Communications And Public Relations. The evening unfolded leisurely with conversation meandering from Asia’s travel industry to plans of the luxury major in India.

We also enjoyed meeting Jonas Vittur who takes over as Bar Manager at the hotel’s legendary bar Copitas, ranked #38 on Asia's 50 Best Bars List. Located on the 21st floor of the Four Seasons Hotel, Copitas has earned its place as Bengaluru’s cocktail mecca, standing out of the milieu with its uncomplicated, clean, and delicious cocktails. Their ‘A Greener Future’ Menu utilises every part of a plant, such as seeds, roots, stems, leaves, flowers, and fruits, to craft unique cocktails. Local ingredients including peanut brittle (chikki), vettiver (khus), nannari, and betel leaves contribute to their stand-out drinks.

A visit to the #FourSeasonsFestiveShowcase held in collaboration with Zoya, from the House of Tata in the hotel's magnificent Presidential suite drew a haute guest list of the city's elite, keen on exploring the jewels of the luxury atelier while enjoying the hotel's exceptional hospitality.

Travellers to the garden city should make note of the festivities planned in the coming weeks that will add to the delight of being at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. #FSTasteof Wonder welcomes guests into a world of merriment with the classic red and white Christmas décor, cueing the spirit of the season. A Christmas Buffet at CUR8 and an a la carte menu with festive specials at Far & East, showcases impressive dishes, crafted with precision and festive magic. Live music with festive tunes, enhances the overall experience, turning the evening into a symphony of joy.

Reserve:(080) 4522-2222