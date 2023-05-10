Breaking News
Fida and Husain Art Gallery in Baroda Gujarat

Updated on: 10 May,2023 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Fida Husain Nephew of Legendary Artist M. F. Husain has been operating this gallery in Baroda since 2013 after returning from Dubai and after Husain saab Demise in London.

Fida and Husain Art Gallery in Baroda Gujarat


He deals in Master Art of all the Masters of Indian artist with trading and exhibiting the works in his gallery.


Also deals in serigraphs and digital art of M. F. Husain. He and his family stayed with Husain saab from year 2004 to 2011 in Dubai and Doha and associated with him in all his art shows worldwide. He and his family have big collection of Husain Saab’s Art works in various mediums when he shifted to India in 2013 and started this gallery in his name.





Husain saab was staying with fida and his family Sabiha Husain and his daughters Madiha and Nida where Husain saab bought Plush flats in Deira tower in Dubai UAE. In one Apartment he made his studio on 11th floor and in the penthouse of 14th floor he used to live with fida and family.

It was fortunate for me and my family to live with him for 7 years together and looking after him and his art exhibitions worldwide. He had gifted many Art works to Relatives and friends in Dubai, Doha, Kuwait in all mediums and they contact me to either put in auctions or private sale. I was fortunate to travel with him everywhere and very close to his all art shows and exhibitions.

Brand Media

