Fighting the odds, Dr Shajahan Aboobaker helps people discover the world of Crypto & Blockchain

We have always heard success stories of great entrepreneurs or leaders and how they dealt with failure to climb the ladder of success. But have you ever imagined that people born with disabilities have far tougher challenges in creating their own unique identities within society? One such person who has challenged social norms and created a niche for himself is Dr. Shahjahan Aboobaker. He is a renowned Corporate Trainer, Business Coach, Blockchain Expert, Psychotherapist, and globally acclaimed motivational speaker who has helped many people to gain expertise in different niches.

At the age of 16, Dr. Shajahan Aboobaker began his ascent to the top of the corporate ladder as an insurance sales agent and a summer camp instructor. His speech disability never diminished Shajahan's heart of kindness, and he always found enjoyment in paying it forward and giving back to others. Being a curious mind by nature, he got interested in the latest blockchain technology. And for the past ten years, he has been researching this topic to anticipate its potential and future reach.

The European Digital University recognised his devotion and hard work by awarding him a doctorate and naming him the global blockchain ambassador. He was selected to be a member of the international blockchain community. Since then, he has used seminars, training, consultation, and personal coaching to raise awareness of blockchain and blockchain-related topics such as cryptocurrency and NFT. Completing his Master of Business Administration with a specialisation in sales and marketing has led to various opportunities for him over 15 years, including top sales managerial and directing roles. These business experiences enabled Shajahan to motivate his teams through motivational classes and workshops, allowing youth to reach their career goals. His training approach was then launched from mere motivational presentations to unprecedented face-to-face and customised sessions after completing a degree in Master of Science in Psychology.

Sharing his life experiences, Dr. Shajahan Aboobaker stated, "I feel happy and blessed when I look back at my journey. I won't say that I learned from my failures; I would rather say I always made sure that I did every work with perfection, leaving no scope for mistakes. When I was introduced to Crypto and Blockchain, I knew I had to do something different, not just for myself but even for the people around me. Even during my training sessions, I make sure that I disseminate my thoughts in such a manner that is helpful for all the new learning enthusiasts. My only motto is to educate more and more people and make my knowledge worth it."

The virtuoso, along with his tech team, offers technical assistance in creating cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets. They also offer technical advice to businesses and organizations on transforming their current business structures to take advantage of blockchain's vast potential. He educates learners through workshops, seminars, and training classes, using current and relevant approaches to engage with the audience. His sales training teaches applicants how to get insight into their potential clients, establish meaningful connections through effective communication, build trust and customer loyalty, and obtain an advantage in a competitive setting.

With many accolades in his bag Dr. Shajahan was honored with the E-Unnathi Summit's Change Maker Award for his work counseling women and children who have experienced abuse and trauma and assisting them in returning to their regular lives. He is an active participant in worldwide seminars on the business conclave, women entrepreneurship, and other topics since he is an articulate speaker. He has been invited to international conferences on alternative health, the United Nations Global Peace Summit, and other events. Many people have praised his speech in Josh Talk, and he has been mentioned numerous times in print and visual media. With so much talent and skills, he is indeed a man working not just toward his success but even for people around him.