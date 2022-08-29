Film director Sahil Sharma as a young Indian talent, enthrals all with his creative visions

The DP, director, and editor from the US has shown his excellence in each of the projects he has spearheaded and given audiences an enriching cinema experience.

To step a foot into one’s chosen industry today is no walk in the park. Some individuals may take years to even realize what their heart seeks, and some others may realize this quite early in their lives to start building their careers at a very young age. In any case, people have had to put in their best, work with 100% commitment, and be determined on their path to achieving all that they desired. Making the most of the opportunities in the world of films and entertainment is one such young Indian talent, based in New York, the US named, Sahil Sharma.

Sahil Sharma was born on 11th November 1996. He confesses how from the very beginning, if anything attracted him the most, it was all things artistic. Actors performing on the big screen or on television was something that would make him feel thrilled and intrigued at the same time. However, he was bowled over by the process of filmmaking and the production side of things in the entertainment world as he grew up. Sahil Sharma says that it was the passion he felt for films at an early age that played a huge role in motivating him to be the person behind the camera. Today, the kind of DP, director, and editor this youngster has become can be attributed to various factors, but mainly to his pure skills, innate talents, and patience to keep doing great work in the industry.

Sahil Sharma (@sahil_sharma1) can’t wait to show his directorial magic on the big screen and wants to immerse himself deeper in the industry to become a more skilled director and professional.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal