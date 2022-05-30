Film Producer Ali Akbar Sultan Along with Rizwann Sikander Signs a Condolence Book at The UAE Embassy on The Demise of Late President Sheikh Khalifa

Film Producer Ali Akbar sultan Ahmed along with Rizwann Sikander arrived at the UAE embassy of India and offered heartfelt condolences on the demise of the second president of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both Ali Akbar sultan and Rizwann Sikander met the Consul general of UAE Abdulla Al Marzooqi in the Mumbai embassy and expressed their sympathies to the noble family, people of UAE, and government by writing in the condolence book.

‘Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’ was the second president of UAE and succeeded his father became the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi. With his great thoughts and hard work, he helped with the growth of the UAE and encouraged the non-oil economy to grow. He was known as a pro-western modernizer who enriched the sources of the country and build bigger ties all around the world, especially with the United States and Israel. Moreover, the world's tallest man-made structure Burj Khalifa was named in the honor of him.

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed is an entrepreneur, famous film and music producer in India. With his leadership beliefs, he has the vision to influence the young generation of India. With the passing of his excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Ali quotes, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-ailing ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is a great loss not just for UAE but for the entire world and on the behalf of all I send the deepest condolence to the royal family and the people of UAE at this difficult time. The world mourns with you and wishes Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and Solace. We cherish the extraordinary life of a natural leader who devoted his life to supporting the growth of the Nation and is highly influenced”

Ali Akbar along with Rizwann Sikander had the opportunity to meet the Consul general and ambassador of UAE to Mumbai ‘Abdulla Al Marzooqi’ with whom they shared the loss and memories. Sheikh Khalifa lived for 73 years and ruled for 18 years and in those years, he contributed a lot to the welfare of the UAE as he helped steer the Gulf Arab countries to overcome the financial crisis and assisted with the rapid economic transformation. Among the seven sheikhdoms, he was the wealthiest and the largest. During the visit they appreciated the art and culture of both the countries and discussed about the Delphic movement in India. Delphic movement is a worldwide platform that help countries grow together by expressing art, culture and music.

Rizwann Sikander also wrote in the condolence book and expresses his deep compassion by adding, “I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader who helped flourish the relations between India-UAE. The heartfelt condolences from the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in Peace.” The book will soon be presented to the royal family as a message of sympathy expressed by the people of India.