Film Producer Vaseem Qureshi to play Baazigar in upcoming Bollywood film

Film Producer Vaseem Qureshi to play Baazigar in upcoming Bollywood film

Updated on: 24 November,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia

After Grand announcement of Akshay Kumar starrer multilingual film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale” Vaseem Qureshi is also coming up with a strong social message based Bollywood film which based on the negative side effects of various fantasy cricket league apps where he plays the role of Baazigar.

The shooting of the film already started in September 2022 and it has some strong supporting star cast which the producer will reveal soon with the poster of the film.


The main objective of Vaseem Qureshi to make this film is to spread strong awareness among the youth of our society about the long term negative effects of the fantasy cricket games. Qureshi quoted “In today’s time wherever you go you can see various advertisements of different brand’s fantasy cricket apps. Our young generation is getting highly addicted to those gambling games and losing their hard earned money, time, energy, everything. Massive advertisement campaigns in almost all mediums like TV, Radio, YouTube and other social media platforms are being used to attract our young generation to get into it. But our young generation is blindly digging into it without knowing the negative side effects of it. Through this film I want to spread a positive social message and bring the reality of these gaming apps.”



Through the film Vaseem Qureshi wants to show how people are slowly getting addicted to these apps and gradually losing their everything by getting into these traps. Cinema is the best medium to spread social awareness for the highest good of the society and that’s why Vaseem Qureshi decided to make a film on this subject matter. He is hoping that after watching the film, our youth will get more knowledgeable about the negative side of these apps and will keep them away from these tarps. Vaseem Quireshi also quoted that “rather than business if the film can create an awareness about this major issue, I will be more than happy”


Brand Media

