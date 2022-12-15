Breaking News
Film Trahimam: Strong Direction, Best Dialogues

Updated on: 15 December,2022 03:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
If you are planning to watch a Bollywood movie, then the selection of Trahimam movie will be right.

The story is related to Bharatpur and Dhaulpur districts of Rajasthan, depicting politics, corruption and conspiracy. Arshi Khan, Pankaj Berry, Mushtaq Khan, Adi Irani, Raju Kher, Ramit Thakur etc. Bollywood actors are appearing in the lead roles of the film. The film is directed by Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh.


It is no surprise that the film has been presented very beautifully by director Dushyant Pratap Singh. Both action and emotion can be seen in the film Trahimam. Arshi Khan, playing the most important character of the film, appeared in the avatar of Champa in the film Trahimam. Who is appearing as a village woman in this film. After being raped several times, Champa's husband is seen pleading for justice for his wife.



The writer of the film Salman has given strength to this story through strong dialogues and screenplay. In the film, the command of the story, screenplay and dialogues has been played by Salman very well.Along with good direction, the cinematography of the film is also commendable. The cinematographer of the film Trahimam is Suhas Rao.


Although the background music of the film could have been better. But if we talk about the title track of the film, then it is quite good. The story of the film is capable of keeping the audience engaged. Overall, the film is a good package of entertainment for the audience.

