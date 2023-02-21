Final Year Mass Communication Student Nails CAT With 99.42 percentage!

CATKing correspondent met with Kislay Bhardwaj, who achieved the 99.42 percentile in CAT.

An intelligent and aspiring student of CATKing, Kislay is pursuing his final year in journalism & mass communication.

Following are the excerpts from the interview :

CATKing: Congratulations! It is a pleasure to hear about your journey. What were your thoughts after you saw the result?

I had been refreshing the IIMCAT website at 5 pm every day since the revised answer key came out, so I was one of the first people in the country to look at my scorecard. I had seen some percentile predictors, and all of them said I would score above 98.5%ile but seeing the scorecard for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised and happy. I put the phone down and remembered the entire journey for a few minutes.

CATKing: Please, tell us something about your educational background, your family, personal interests, hobbies and passion.

I am a final-year journalism and mass communication Student at IPU in Delhi. My academics are not out of this world, and I need to improve for IIM Indore(haha). I have 85% in both classes, 10th and 12th. My father is a government employee, and my mother is a homemaker. I have no siblings. I have lived in 3 different cities because of my father's transfers. I am an enthusiastic football and cricket fan. My hobbies are reading and reciting poetry, reading books, public speaking, singing and quizzing.

CATKing: Was this your first CAT attempt?

Yes, this was my first attempt, as this is the first time I am eligible for the exam.

CATKing: Tell us the impact that caking had on this journey.

My journey was significantly influenced by CATKing, where I realized that even as an art student, I could take the CAT exam. This realization sparked the beginning of my preparation for the exam.

CATKing: What was your CAT preparation strategy?

My strategy was simple; mocks, mocks, mocks… I had four months to prepare, and I just could not beat the people preparing for a year by studying the concepts, so my strategy was to maximize my examination composure and make sure that the pressure did not get to me.

CATKing: What were your strongest and weakest sections? Tell us your department-wise strategy.

VARC was my most robust section, and quants were my weakest section. My section-wise strategy was to attack VARC and score the bulk of my marks there, consolidate in DILR and add more score to the total and go into a defensive mode while attempting Quants so that it does not take away from the hard work done in the other sections. Preparation-wise for VARC, I gave a sectional test every other day and read an aeon essay every day. I solved three sets of DI and LR each (2 avg and one complex). While for quants, I focused only on arithmetic and modern maths.

CATKing: Was joining the CATKing coaching institute beneficial for your overall CAT preparation?

As I said earlier, I started preparing for cat because a video on CATKing made me believe it was possible. Joining the institute hence was a no-brainer, and it's a decision I don't regret. The bibles for arithmetic helped me prepare for quants peacefully, while the mocks of varied difficulty helped me test myself at a different level. Hence the institute aided my cat preparation very positively.

CATKing: How important were mock test series for you? How many mock tests did you attempt?

Mocks are the most important thing for a CAT aspirant. I can easily say that at least 50% of my score is owed to mock tests. I gave about 50 mocks in my journey.

CATKing: Please tell us about your exam day strategy!

I had my exam in the morning shift, and the centre was 20 Km from my home, so the most effective strategy was getting up at the right time. I didn't study anything the night before I watched Ted Lasso( an American TV Show) and slept early. Before entering the exam centre, I read my favourite poem and had a can of Red Bull. That's about it.

CATKing: Any further guidance or tips for CAT aspirants?

Nothing much; enjoy the journey and have fun with it. Cat is not a difficult exam to prepare for, as the syllabus is unlike UPSC's. It is just a test of your nerves on the D day, so give your mocks at uncomfortable times and places.

