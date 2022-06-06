Find Out How Shamit Music Established In the Industry as a Musician

Passion is the only way through which young talents can show their talent to the world. When you find passion in doing something, no one can stop you from achieving great heights

Shamit Srivastava

Shamit Srivastava, popularly known by his stage name Shamit Music, is a 22 years old boy from Bihar who is an emerging Music Producer, Composer, and Instructor. He started his Musical career in the year 2012 as a DJ. Earlier, he used to make remix songs in his hometown, Bihar.

After doing Remix songs for a while, one of his school friend Shivam encouraged him to make his own music. Due to this reason, he discovered his passion for Music Production & Composition. Then, he took up the challenge to make his own space, especially in Bollywood and Punjabi Music.

Passion is the only way through which young talents can show their talent to the world. When you find passion in doing something, no one can stop you from achieving great heights. After some years of hard work, he established his own studio in Noida, UP. And that was a dream come true for many artists. After some time, many struggling Musicians connected with him to make Music for them. In this way, he helped many rising superstars to step their foot into the Music industry.

In the year 2017, he started an online/offline Institute for Advanced Music Production & Mixing-Mastering classes. Later in the same year, he started Teaching Music Production & Mixing-Mastering to many other students who carry the same passion for Music.

Recently, a song came named Tu Hi Khuda, which was Written & Composed by AJ STAR and the Music was Produced/ Mixed/ Mastered by none other than Shamit Music. AJ STAR was featured by Shamit Music for the very first time in the Indian Hip-Hop scene. And you know what, the song is loved by many people all around. The song Tu Hi Khuda is available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.