Find out with Koray Akbiyik how supplements can be beneficial during your daily routine

Koray Akbiyik

Everyone has a first time, but while being nervous is acceptable, there seems to be a general misconception towards supplements that is not acceptable. Many beginners in sports and other athletics consider dietary supplements to be a sure-fire way to seeing better results, while others consider it to be extremely harmful for overall health in the long run. So, what is the truth? Are dietary supplements good or bad? Well, as with several other questions of life, the answer is not black or white. To explore the topic more, we introduce Koray Akbiyik, the founder of BPS Pharma, a new age company which goes beyond being just a brand, and delves into providing healthcare at its finest.

An active sportsperson and avid exerciser, Koray Akbiyik was introduced to the world of supplements by his father and immediately fell in love. However, the fact thar 90% of manufacturers make health products that carried only 20% of the nutritional value they should possess, was one that irked him. So, Koray Akbiyik decided to take matters into his own hands.

Koray Akbiyik started his journey towards medical enlightenment with deep research about how ingredients in commonly found products, as well as raw materials in everyday cooking, have an impact on the body. “Since 1994, I myself have been dealing with various active ingredients and substances in order to get the greatest possible out of the human body. When I started exercising, there was only protein, creatine and a few vitamin products. Over time, more and more products have been added by new companies. But there was never really anything new. I started to study all the books about the anatomy and function of the human body myself.”, Koray Akbiyik further elaborates as to the motive behind his years of study.

Now, with both expertise and experience to guide his actions, Koray Akbiyik launched his brand BPS Pharma (Best Pharma Supplements) in 2018. BPS Pharma aims at creating products which are not only effective in terms of giving you your daily dose of nutrition, but also provide sustainability for body and mind. As we are all aware, aging and other natural processes during a person’s lifespan can cause muscle deterioration and memory loss among other things. BPS Pharma hopes to help such a clientele and turn back the clock for people who want to keep themselves in the best shape. A form of biohacking, BPS Pharma is also looking into the use of peptides such as BPC157 to provide effects of longevity.

Supplements can be good, if you choose one which promises to provide the best. And with BPS Pharma, you can rest assured about the above.