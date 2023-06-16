"Finding Freedom in Words: Ratnamala Swain's 'Claiming the Sky' Takes Readers on an Extraordinary Journey"

"Claiming the Sky," a captivating collection of poetry by Ratnamala Swain; Architect, Poet, Editor, and Entrepreneur.

Inspired by the vast expanse and limitless possibilities of the sky, the author's evocative title reflects their yearning for freedom and exploration. With a unique writing style that defies conventions, their words flow spontaneously, guided only by the poet's intuition. Drawing from a background in architecture, the author explores themes such as life's challenges, the intricacies of the built environment, relationships, and the profound connection with nature. Prepare to embark on a poetic journey where the ordinary transforms into the extraordinary, guided by the boundless expanse of the sky. Let's hear directly from Ratnamala Swain about the inspiration and creative process behind this remarkable book.

What inspired you to choose the title "Claiming the Sky" for your book of poetry?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ans: The sky always beckons me, as if reaching out with a wave of the hand. Sky means expanse, unlimited space. I want to fly free in that vastness like a bird. Like the two wings God has given to birds, so has He also gifted human beings with two wings, that common man cannot see, does not see. A poet has the vision of seeing them and can use them. And when I have that pair of wings, of course I will then seek the sky! How long will I keep dragging my feet on the ground? A poet’s thoughts and imagination span from earth to ether. Hence, he or she always desires to fly in the sky. That is why it is Claiming the Sky.

Can you describe the writing style you adopted in Claiming the Sky and how it contributes to the impact of your poetry?

Ans: A poet never goes by any particular style of writing, or any fixed route map. The poet’s way in itself can be a style, or a map. A river flows on its own course, unmindful, it doesn’t wait for a plan or a map. Similarly, I have only been in the flow, going with it wherever it moves; walking is all I know. If there is a style in my poetry, for a person to understand it, one has to travel with me on my journey. Poetry always needs a companion, like every human being. My poetry is not shackled by any fixed, or preconceived style. It is trackless and continual movement.

As an architect, I have always followed meticulous drawings through carefully drawn-out plans. Poetry, however, has surfaced in me in the most unplanned manner, at times taking me by surprise. It is as if the spirit of poetry plans the outpourings, the words decide to manifest, and I simply write.

What are some of the predominant themes or subjects that readers will encounter in your book?

Ans: My life and my profession dominate all themes of my writing, be it poetry or prose. Challenge of life, different places and environments of living, objects of buildings, intricacies of business, nature, relationships, love, loss and aspirations – all these are themes and subjects that engage my heart and mind. And I play with them, around and in them.

I try to see and write what others may not. For example, when someone sees a tree, s/he thinks of its fruits and flowers, its green foliage; I see beautifully carved wooden furniture in its logs.

In what ways do you believe Claiming the Sky represents not only your personal experiences but also the broader human experience?

Ans: A poet writes from the depths of inner emotion and from life’s experiences. To be honest, I don’t write with the reader as my reference or audience. I write to liberate myself, to free my true inner being. A poet cannot fulfil the reader’s need for entertainment or meet the expectation of their demands to be in a certain way. However, as I write from my heart, so it gets connected with other hearts. I express myself in such a way that readers can relate to it, get immersed in it, and merge with it.

If my compositions can claim the identity of poetry, is for my readers to decide. I however, look upon them as the song of my soul, beyond definition, unbounded and free. My own lines slip out of their sacred space and smile mischievously at me, mocking at my inability to confine them. My poetry is thus a literary reflection of my bohemian mind, unyielding and unrestricted.

Could you elaborate on how your book portrays you as a woman of steel and cement while maintaining the tenderness of a poet and womanhood?

Ans: Tenderness always resides in my heart. In fact, not only me, it is true for all creative people. But steel, cement, mortar and other such building components are always on my mind. So, I wish that the poems speak to readers in their own way. I should not stand between them and the readers. After reading my book, they can very well observe and identify the objects and experiences that have played a key role in nurturing my imagination, creativity, and my life.

Could you share a specific poem or excerpt from the book that you feel encapsulates its essence or carries a significant message?

Ans: Writing is a kind of pilgrimage, without having a specific shrine in sight, or a specific destination. It is the creative spirit’s quest to find, to explore, to seek and to share. Every composition is a step in the journey. And the journey must continue spiritually. I would urge you to read ‘Father’s Almirah’ and ‘Daughter Online.’ I am sharing the poems here….

Father’s Almirah

“Inside that almirah

lies the childhood copy

of my drawing book

the rough copy in which

I scribbled songs

discarded wrappers of chocolates

I had savoured,

my baby frocks

five or six broken stumps of pencils

and a few torn picture books.

And in my father’s pocket diary,

the sketches of a house

once drawn by my tiny hand

the little scraps of paper

containing my complaints

addressed to my father in childish anger,

a few post cards written from the hostel.

Also, some of his half written

letters, which he never got around to posting.

Mother says, father never allowed anyone

to touch this almirah.

During his last days,

he would open it from time to time

and gaze intently upon

his well-kept treasures.

These days, I bump into him

Every time I open his almirah,

though, he is now

a distant star in the sky.

Daughter Online

My daughter is always online

and I, offline!

She is the fresh stream

that has just burst out

of the mountain rocks;

And I, a resigned river –

lying exhausted, in the hope

of meeting the ocean.

My daughter and I,

we are restless, weary

of each other when together,

but eager to meet when apart.

My daughter is always online

and I, offline!

Whenever I see her, I imagine

that she is the mirror

that reflects the slowly receding years

of my life.

Whenever she sees me,

she probably feels

that I am red-light signal

that holds her train from departure,

putting her life in total disarray

for a while.

Sometimes she enters my city

of extinguished lights

with a torchlight in her hand.

Sometimes, I sneak

into the city of her thoughts,

like a shadow of a nightmare.

At times, it seems

that we two are actually

one single city

where the lights

get switched on and off

forever, endlessly!