Fine detailing, understanding people is key to designing - Neha Chopra Tandon

Updated on: 24 August,2022 01:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Born in Singapore, Neha Chopra Tandon moved to Mumbai 7 years ago to set up her homegrown label.

With an honours degree in business administration, work experience in Bloomberg LLP and expertise in jewellery design, the label was set up with little knowledge of the fashion industry. 7 years later, Neha Chopra Tandon successfully retails online and offline in all premium Multi-designer stores all over the world. The label has also dressed the likes of Natasha Stankovic, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monica Gill and Aamna Sharif. 


 

What makes Neha Chopra Tandon different?


Being one of the first designers in Indian fashion to introduce the use of floral prints, every print is made from scratch by a team of skilled illustrators. The essence of the print is enhanced with delicate hand embroidery used to compliment the print. 

 

Going forward the vision for the brand

There is a great emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly raw materials and hence most fabrics used are sustainable cupro fabrics made from cotton wastes. These are hypoallergic and incredibly durable fabrics that look lovely when made in their prints and intricate embroidery.

 

