Firoz Sama An Indian Entrepreneur, A Wildlife and Precious Gemstones Collector Nature Preserver.

Wildlife is Passion and love for the nature but at the same time Precious Stones have high value in international markets so it’s a good business to invest into: Firoz Sama.Firoz Sama is not only an established name in the world of wildlife but quite a popular name in the business and collectors world of gemstones.Born Indian but residing at number of places internationally.Mr. Firoz Sama has been into the gemstone collection for long. Travelling for his wildlife trade to multiple different countries like Thailand, Africa, South America, Russia, Indonesia and Australia he became quite acquainted with the trading business of gemstones. Having a passion and knack to identify precious stones he turned this opportunity into business.When asked about his journey how he started this gemstone business and collections he said - “‘The thing is that the countries that I used to travel like Russia, Africa, Australia, Thailand, South America and many countries that were rich in natural minerals. I used to travel far away from the City life into the deep interiors and rural parts surrounded with forests and mountains for wildlife.

Over here I got to meet some people who used to find and sell rough uncut precious stones originating from their countries. Because they used have big sizes and good quality rough stones and sold them Cheap, I started to buy all sort of precious gemstones from allover the world I travelled. This became the main source of my buying point and time where I started this business.” Knowing the stones held high price and value after cutting, polishing and finishing well, Mr. Firoz Sama used to buy as many of these possible with the spare money he saved from his wildlife trade.

He would bring them to Dubai or thailand and get the rough stones cut, shaped and polished into real beautiful looking precious stones. Later he would sell them to the Dubai, London, Russia and Italy high end buyers.At times I used to keep the bigger and best pieces to myself and sell the remaining precious stones to others as I was myself fascinated and was my passion to own the best from childhood. This business I got highly paid and at the same time helped me to connect with the rich elite and classy people at a personal level. later they would also buy wildlife from me at the end “ says Mr Firoz Sama. Today he is an established businessman in regards of rare sizes of precious gemstones allover the world. He owns a company named - ( Allure Ark Natural Resource’s ) in Dubai, Sri Lanka, Africa, and Russia.

He even holds a gold trade license in the gulf known as - Entice Gold UAE.

Apart from this Mr. Sama also owns shares in casinos and wildlife ranches at different countries in the world. Upon asking which gemstone is personally his favourite Mr Firoz replies- “ I personally wear a 32crt natural blue sapphire and a 9crt diamond, these are my favourites worth millions in international market “.

In Dubai he owns rare museum size Blue Saphires each above 1200 crts, rubies above 1000 crts each, Colombian emeralds above 1500 crts each.

To his collection he also owns rare huge pieces of Alexandrite stones that changes colours naturally as per the lights and temperature, huge natural Sea Pearls and Corals and many more to his own personal collections which he plans to open a gemstone museum to his family name in future.