First Look Poster Hindi Movie 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' Launched With Much Funfare

This is no hidden fact that in the market of arrange marriages boys are judged on the basis of their income. The more the income, the more importance they get it.

Now the film is being made on the same subject which has been presented in a very entertaining manner. Now whether the hero of the film earns one and half lakhs per month or not, you will get to know this once you watch the film but the promotion of the film has begun with the poster launch. Now a comedy film named 'Dedh Lakh ka Dulha' is being made on the same subject which is being presented in a very entertaining manner.

The first look poster of the film was launched at 'The Red Bulb Studios' at Andheri, Mumbai. During the launch of the poster of the film, the entire star cast and the makers of the film were present on the occasion.

The film is being produced by Jaya Chheda and it is helmed by Abhay Pratap Singh who is also playing a pivotal part in the movie. The other star cast of the film consists of Akhilendra Mishra, Dhruv Chheda, Harshita Panwar, Ehsaan Khan and Ishtiyak Khan.

Abhay Pratap Singh is not only directing 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' and playing an important part in the film but his production company 'APS Pictures' is the presenter of the film. Notably, Abhay Pratap Singh is not only a Director and runs a production house but he is a well-known actor too. As an actor he gained popularity through hit serials like 'Chidiyaghar' and 'Lapatagunj'.

Interestingly, Dhruv Chheda is playing one of the lead characters of the film and the whole film revolves around his character. This is Dhruv's debut film for which is very excited. During the launch he said, "I am very happy to debut with a film which is being made on such a relevant subject and my character in the film is also very interesting. I am working very hard for the film. Hopefully everyone not only likes the film but my character too."

The Producer of this comic caper Jaya Chheda said, "I always wanted to produce a film which is neat and clean and which appeals to the family audiences. When I first heard about the concept of the film from Abhayji, I found it to be very interesting and hilarious and decided to producer the film and begin my journey as a producer. My film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is a thoroughly entertaining and will keep making such films which are different and appeals to the masses."

The Director, Presenter, and one of the actors of 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha', who was present during the launch of the poster and the music of the film, said, "Even though I am shouldering so many responsibilities regarding the film, I would like to say that I am having so much fun while making it. I am pretty sure that people will not only like the subject of the film but they will also enjoy the story telling which is very much unlike other films. I am really enjoying the whole process of the film."