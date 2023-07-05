Fitness Bootcamp: Redefining Solo Travel and Fitness through the Vision of Niraj Kumar Borah

Fitness Bootcamp offers three main programs designed to appeal to a range of fitness enthusiasts and travellers.

The horizon of the Indian fitness & travel industry was redrawn in October 2020 when Niraj Kumar Borah, a former international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) athlete, launched his startup, Fitness Bootcamp, under the auspices of HimalayanGurus Fitness OPC Private Limited. With a fascinating blend of fitness, adventure, trekking, and exploration, Borah transformed the solo travel experience into a transformative fitness journey.

Since he was 16, Borah has been a globetrotter. His 16-year sojourn, infused with professional experience as a 2017 National Champion and a 2019 ADCC Singapore Gold Medalist, propelled him to conceptualize Fitness Bootcamp. His four-year tenure as the format head of MMA, Self Defence, and HIIT for Cult.Fit in India and Dubai sharpened his corporate understanding, and his lifelong passion for fitness and travel resulted in this unique enterprise.

Fitness Bootcamp offers three main programs designed to appeal to a range of fitness enthusiasts and travellers. Its flagship '4 Week Fitness Bootcamp' is a holistic, transformative fitness experience, capped at six participants per batch for a high-quality, personal approach. This program combines diverse workouts with hiking, trekking, and local sightseeing. It is a meticulously crafted program that emphasizes both physical and mental wellness.

The '1 Week Fitness Vacation' is a breather for those seeking a healthy escape from the monotony of city life. It incorporates fitness routines and adventure activities while allowing participants to soak in nature's local culture and beauty. Solo travellers particularly favour this program.

Furthermore, Fitness Bootcamp offers various internationally recognized Yoga Certification Courses, accredited by Yoga Alliance, USA. These courses aim to equip enthusiasts and prospective yoga teachers with proper certification and practical know-how.

Borah's innovative fusion of fitness and travel caters to the rapidly growing Indian solo travel community. His startup not only addresses the common issues solo travellers encounter but also offers them an opportunity to pursue their fitness goals. With a remarkable 90% of clients being female solo travellers from different parts of India and around the world, Borah's venture stands testament to its resounding success and acceptance.

Despite being a young enterprise, Fitness Bootcamp has expanded to four locations in just 2.5 years, extending its reach to Manali, Rishikesh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya. As he looks towards 2026, Borah envisions expanding to ten locations, further promoting Indian tourism and introducing more people to his unique brand of fitness-infused vacationing.

For detailed information about these programs and more, one can visit www.fitnessbootcamp.in. Fitness Bootcamp, under Niraj Kumar Borah's vision and leadership, is creating ripples in the world of travel and fitness. It isn't just a fitness journey; it's a holistic experience designed to leave you healthier, fitter, and with cherished memories.