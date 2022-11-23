Fitness starts with one’s mindset, says Yash Vardhan Swami, celebrity fitness coach and the founder of TrainedByYVS

Founder of Trained By YVS, Yash Vardhan Swami, a health and fitness training hub operates with a simple but effective vision, that is working on one's mindset and the reason behind their goals. This is also the secret to transformation at Trained By YVS.

In his own words, Yash Vardhan Swami delves into what goes on into the transformation process at Trained by YVS, “The expert team at TrainedByYVS commences the transformation process, beginning with a psychology priming phase, moving the client to a fat loss acceleration phase, and ending with a lifestyle integration phase.”

Yash Vardhan had a similar beginning. He too struggled with challenges and this makes him more empathetic towards the journey of his clients. On the same lines, he talks about a 360-degree approach to mental and physical fitness, "My definition of fitness was 'not being overweight or under 100kg' when I was 44 kgs heavier. I was wrong. When I lost weight, I had a ripped physique and a six-pack. Throughout the years, I have realised that true fitness occurs when our minds, bodies, and souls are in harmony, and that's what everyone should strive for. The program isn't just about looking healthy but also about feeling healthy and peaceful inside. That's why gratitude journaling, mediation, and other techniques are integral to it."

Talking about motivation and persistence in the fitness industry, Yash Vardhan, "We can only work in the right direction if we understand our goal and our 'why.' Understanding the difference between motivation, discipline, and habit is essential. Sustainability cannot be achieved if we focus on one of these.”

In a way, Yash Vardhan reiterates the idea of gaining a clear understanding of our goals and priorities to realign our lives as the ups and downs are a part of the transformation process - and how well we handle them determines our success and outcome.

Talking about going to extremes which is a usual phenomenon in the fitness segment, Yash Vardhan says, It is essential to understand that extremist mindsets don't work and are not sustainable long-term. Making mistakes is normal. But giving up after making a mistake is a significant roadblock that comes from our mindset, guilt, etc."

As of today, the TrainedByYVS team has mentored more than 200 fitness coaches and businesses over the past year to grow their incomes past six figures and multiple six figures monthly (1L+).

TrainedByYVS is on a mission to change 1 Million lives by the end of 2025. The website has all the metrics to calculate and create a plan according to a person's mentality, intent, and physique. Along with nutritional guidance and in-depth health-oriented coaching, TrainedByYVS aims to strengthen its mission and be a lifestyle guide globally.

