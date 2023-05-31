Breaking News
Fitness Vogue: Transforming Fashion Through Fitness

In pursuit of bringing this concept to life, Jayesh has partnered with influential and highly fit women such as Tapasya Solanki, Navreet Josan, Nehal Chudasama, Vaishali Bhoir & Rutuja Hegsheteye.

In the realm of fitness photography, Jayesh Mistry, a fitness and lifestyle photographer and the founder of "The Grey Dot," has introduced a transformative concept known as "Fitness Vogue." This visionary approach combines the realms of fitness and fashion, revolutionizing traditional beauty standards and presenting the potential of women who are deeply dedicated to both fitness and fashion.


In pursuit of bringing this concept to life, Jayesh has partnered with influential and highly fit women such as Tapasya Solanki, Navreet Josan, Nehal Chudasama, Vaishali Bhoir & Rutuja Hegsheteye. These remarkable individuals not only embody physical strength but  also wield considerable influence in the fitness industry. Together, they showcase how fitness can seamlessly merge with fashion, inspiring others to embrace their own unique fusion of strength and style.


At just 25 years old, Jayesh Mistry hails from Mumbai as a passionate fitness and fashion photographer. Since childhood, he harbored a dream of capturing the essence of fashion and fitness through his lens. Today, he considers himself privileged to have the opportunity to bring his ideas and vision to life. Though his journey is still in its early stages, Jayesh embraces the challenges that lie ahead, eager to embark on the fulfilling path of turning his childhood dream into a reality.


TheGreyDot Instagram : https://instagram.com/thegreydot?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

 

