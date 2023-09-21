FIVE Music Label From FIVE Hotels And Resorts And Warner Music Central Europe Released Its First Single With Noonoouri And German DJ Producer, Alle Farben

FIVE Music, the newly minted joint-venture record label from Warner Music Central Europe and the luxury brand FIVE Hotels and Resorts, released their first single with Noonouri, a Munich-based digital character and German DJ and producer, Alle Farben released their first single ‘Dominoes’.

Noonoouri is the first ‘digital character’ with a worldwide representation by IMG Models, the world's largest modeling agency, alongside supermodels such as Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Precious Lee. She has been featured on the magazine covers of VOGUE, Cosmopolitan, GLAMOUR, and many more, and has modeled for brands such as Dior, Versace, and Lacoste.

With over 400,000 followers on Instagram, Noonoouri has become a true icon and has a huge celebrity following, including Anitta, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lewis Hamilton, Donatella Versace, Heidi Klum, and many others.

Mr. Aloki Batra, FIVE Music, said,“We’re thrilled to announce FIVE Music’s first release, ‘Dominoes’ with the fascinating Noonoouri and the super talented Alle Farben, as this signals an exciting continuation of FIVE Music’s journey from songwriting at the FIVE Music Studio to new and original releases.



Now, the ‘Vibe at FIVE’ is accessible to our worldwide audience of music lovers whose hearts and minds we aim to capture as we look to bring FIVE’s immersive entertainment events, releases and taste-making to the forefront of the international music scene.”

Commenting on the release, Noonoouri said, “In the midst of Dubai’s sleepless mirage, I was sucked into social media’s swirl. I had the urge to connect with a DJ. These are our shamen, the high priests and priestesses of dance. Giving motion to masses of people. Intoxicating us with vision and sound. And who else should appear in my media feed than fellow Berliner and uber-DJ Alle Farben? With sweet serendipity, he was in Dubai too.

I sent him a DM. He said let’s meet.

Our words flowed like crystal-clear water. The connection was made, and the inspiration. Let's work on some music together. He suggested we join FIVE Music’s Songwriting Camp, which was taking place at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel at that time. So we did. And just as every action provokes a reaction, our song Dominoes was born.

Its hook lines and basslines weave the fabric of our friendship. And its notes are the sound of our story.”

The music video can be viewed on YouTube.