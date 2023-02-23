Five Skincare Essentials Approved By Dr. Malda Aldaoudi That You Should Follow

Did you always know about different skincare products and their steps?

Did you always know about different skincare products and their steps? NO! Thanks to beauty influencers, now we know at least more than something. If you, too, are enticed by the skincare thingy, then here are a few skincare essentials validated by Dr. Malda Aldaoudi. She is an admired aesthetic dermatologist, and who wouldn't want to note her suggestions?

1. Cleansing

According to Dr. Malda Aldaoudi, cleaning your face using a cleaner that is appropriate for your skin type is essential. Make sure you use a cleanser that won't strip away all the natural oils from your skin. Moreover, when you have makeup on, the doctor suggests using the double cleansing technique.

2. Moisturizer

The primacy of keeping skin moisturized is unmatched. The doctor suggests using one according to your skin type. If you have oily skin, use water-based gel moisturizers. If it is dry, use a thick cream-based moisturizer, and if it is sensitive, then use moisturizers that are paraben-, fragrance-, and irritant-free.

3. Exfoliating

The term chemical exfoliation is taking over the internet. Dr. Malda says, "This skincare step has several benefits. However, for your own safety, you should consult a dermatologist before using any chemical exfoliation. You can also use non-chemical exfoliation at frequent intervals. It helps you get rid of dead skin cells."

4. Face wash

There is a difference between soap and face wash. Dr. Malda says, "Washing your face with soap makes it dry, wrinkled, and dull. Moreover, the chemicals present in it might be useful for the body but not for the face. So, always choose a face wash."

5. Serums

Different types of serums can solve your varied problems. The doctor says, "A few serums with certain ingredients can reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. However, always suggest seeing your dermatologist before using any on your face."

We are sure you might have noted these. Dr. Malda Aldaoudi is worth her salt. She has received advanced formal training from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and the American Board of Aesthetic Medicine. Currently, she is pursuing her master's at Harvard University and is expected to complete her degree in 2024. Dr. Malda holds major shares in Dubai's leading Eternel Clinic. Her knowledge and years of experience have made her treasured by many.