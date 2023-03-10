Fly Trap Awarded as Delhi’s Most Trusted Organic Fly Trap Manufacturer at ILA 2022

Gaurav Aggarwal’s Fly Trap Awarded as the Most Trusted Organic Fly Trap Manufacturer at the Prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2022.

Gaurav Aggarwal (Founder, Fly Trap) receiving the Industry Leaders Award 2022

Fly Trap is one of the most renowned and versatile companies that believes in delivering customer-centric services to its clients and aims to eradicate the problem related to filth flies & house flies in dairy and poultry farms. These organic fly traps also help in eliminating the problem of UZI flies in the self rearing farms.

Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder of Fly Trap was felicitated as the Most Trusted Organic Fly Trap Manufacturer in Delhi NCR at the leading and most pioneering Industry Leaders Award 2022 by the most gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Mrs. Sonali Bendre. The mesmerizing night of the award show was witnessed at the spectacular venue Jurasic Grand. Mr. Aggarwal’s company received this honorable award for their extensive performance in serving problem-solving products at the best economical price range.

After being felicitated Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal spoke,” I’m completely honored to receive this award and would like to thank the entire team of ILA for recognizing our business values and continuous effort. I would immensely appreciate this corporate award show where various business entities meet and show gratitude to their contemporary entrepreneurs. In addition, our company has witnessed significant growth to meet the exact requirements of our customers and we hope to become a part of the next ILA award and share our success story on this red carpet stage.”

The grand night of ILA 2022 was the most successful corporate award show that appreciated and acknowledged various businesses that are committed to take big steps in the direction of boosting the Indian economy. In addition, this eminent award show was presided over by the renowned company named Brand Empower . The veteran entrepreneur behind this amazing thought process is Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the CEO and Founder of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd and Brand Empower. Mr. Singh retains massive popularity as he has incredible years of experience in transforming various small businesses into leading brands. Despite this, the purpose of Brand Empower is to provide unmatched opportunities so that people across the nation can discuss their ideas and strategies to aspire young startup companies and entrepreneurs.

Moreover, Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh articulated that, “One should believe in his work and its business values and that no one is born with professional and business skills. But most importantly, any small business can become a brand only after understanding the needs of its target audience.”

Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal, the founder of Fly Trap company, has vast experience of this growing business industry. Further, this company was established in the year 1994 and is committed to provide supreme quality and cost effective certified organic disposable fly traps. In addition, these traps are non-toxic and chemical-free that makes them eco-friendly in nature. Most importantly, this company strives to bring hassle-free and the fastest mode of product delivery in PAN India.