FNPCakes Franchise to help capitalize on the flourishing bakery industry

The stir for startups that gesticulated in recent years has engulfed a significant segment of the country's youth and transformed them into business owners known to be entrepreneurs based on their preferences.

For instance, food lovers are stoking their appetites and incepting all kinds of food businesses today, especially bakeries, as it is the ideal time to capitalize on the inexhaustible potential of the Indian bread industry right now. On the other hand, home bakers, pastry experts, and baking lovers are all enthralled by the craze for desserts such as sweetened macaroons, chocolate ganache, Indo-Western fusion delicacies, pastries, sweets, muffins, and brownies. Catering to the same, FNP, India's leading flower, and gifting brand, entered the baking industry and founded FNPCakes in April 2017 after realizing the potential of the cake manufacturing industry. Moreover, the brand is now all set to launch a cake shop in Mumbai .

From commencing to smooth operations of your retail outlet

The brand is offering a special bakery franchise opportunity in which it partners with the franchisee owners at every step, right from commencing to smooth operations of your retail outlet. It also provides complete guidance on setting up a retail outlet and the rights to use the brand's name along with FNP Website Support. Each outlet offers a wide range of mouthwatering fresh cakes, pastries, chocolates, cookies, bread, etc. Excellent customer service, affordable prices, and a fun setting are all intended to increase sales at the store. The optimum location for the outlet should be on the ground floor of a high-quality building in a prominent retail area of the city, town, or colony, with a front and back space of 200 square feet each. The position should be reasonably accessible with enough parking and have good visibility with a minimum montage of 10 to 12 feet. If the property has been leased or rented, there should be a lock-in period of at least three years.

Taking statistics into account

To improve productivity and reduce the cost of opening new outlets, each outlet will be created using standardized specs and will have a similar appearance. Regardless of where the outlet is located, it will all have a beautiful atmosphere and a uniform appearance. To give clients a superior cake gifting experience, we have launched over 150+ FNPCakes stores in the last three years. For national delivery, FNP has a network of 400 key partners in India, and for international deliveries of flowers, gifts, and cakes, they have 156 vendor partners outside of India. Considering the statistics in India, the bakery and cake sector is being shaped by shifting customer behaviors and lifestyles. In recent years, this industry has opened doors for business ventures and non-skilled and skilled labor. The bakery and cake industry, currently valued at about USD 7.60 billion, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8 to 10 percent between 2021 and 2026.

Founder’s take

Sharing their perspective on the bakery industry, the founder of FNP stated, "Next to China, India is the second-largest food producer in the world, and with its expanding agricultural and food industries, it has the potential to overtake China as the largest. Therefore, the trends and obstacles facing the Indian bread business are significant. One of the largest sectors of India's processed food industry is the bakery sector. The majority of baked goods, which include bread and biscuits, are classified as bakery products and account for more than 82 percent of all bakery items produced in the nation. The abundance of core ingredients the sector needs gives the Indian bakery industry a competitive edge. Hence, FNP intends to work as a platform and also provide a comprehensive franchisee training program for the new franchise owners."

Many benefits such as monthly e-commerce business support, assistance in choosing the appropriate location, a digital catalog of cake designs, and a booking facility of flower bouquets at cake shops are provided. Therefore, since most of the population in India's urban areas lead busy, fast-paced lives, their insatiable appetite for nutritious gluten-free options only bode well for the country's bakery business, which has plenty of room to develop and flourish in the near future. In this condition, investing in FNPCakes is the best opportunity knocking at the door for any investor.