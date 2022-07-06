Following Her Met Gala Debut, Hyderabad’s Entrepreneur-Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Returns To The Global Red Carpet With Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture Week is certainly one of the most anticipated events of the year. Attended by many global fashion icons, Hyderabad-based philanthropist, businesswoman and fashion icon Sudha Reddy joins the global celebrity camp this year as one of the selected invitees from India. The South Indian diva is known for her love of fashion and often makes appearances in knockout statement looks and her maiden outing will be dedicated to theatricality. On Day 1 of the haute couture show she was spotted with the queen of fashion, Vogue head Anna Wintour.

Striking the balance between European luxury and Indian heritage, Sudha haute couture ensemble for her maiden outing will ooze avant-garde glamour featuring names such as Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Jenny Packham, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Armani and Giambattista Valli, accessories by Judith Leiber, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana while Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers, MBJ Sons and Shree Raj will add a much-needed South Asian touch to her ensemble.

Her global entourage and glam team include the likes of much admired international and homegrown veterans such as Mumbai-based fashion photographer Rahul Jhangiani, Danish-born makeup artist Charlotte Willer, Zimbabwe-raised session hairdresser Peter Gray and New York-based celebrity stylist Ise White.

Sudha Reddy expands, “Paris Haute Couture Week is a work of passion. Paris is the fashion capital of the world and I am looking forward to exploring how India can add value to this ever-evolving fashion landscape. The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is a mark of India being recognised for its’ rich artistic lineage and exceptional craftmanship. My private and professional life has always been intertwined with fashion in the centre and I’m excited to be a part of Paris Haute Couture Week.”

Sudha Reddy’s attendance at Paris Haute Couture Week cements her status as an international force in fashion, after being the only Indian and first Hyderabad origin celebrity to be invited to the prestigious Met Gala in 2021. Yet the illustrious industrialist is most beloved for her endeavours in philanthropy and empowerment.

The humanitarian who leads with her heart helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education.

Her extensive charity work includes a collaboration with Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Paris and working alongside American actress Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.

Amongst Sudha’s awards and achievements are the Champions Of Change Award by the Telangana Government 2022 and the Young Indian Women Achievers Under 45 Award at Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in 2021