Football Fans Eagerly Waiting for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have the first match in November but football fans are already waiting for one of the biggest and most exciting sports event.

For Qatar 2022, 32 teams will be competing in eight groups. In the first ever match, Senegal will be facing Netherlands and the Opening Match will be between Qatar and Ecuador.

As per FIFA schedule for World Cup Qatar 2022, starting November 21 till December 2, four matches will be played between the teams in four groups each day. Based on the points, winners from each group will be playing the next match with winners from the adjacent pool. On December 6, we will have 8 teams remaining in the competition out of 32 total teams. A total of 64 matches will be played during the tournament.

The final has been scheduled for December 18 and this is the main event on which bettors will be concentrating. The odds for winners in the final will be highly rewarding and football fans will be excited to watch the match and try their luck with sports betting. Die-hard sports betting fans keep track of all the games and they will be trying their luck on all the major matches.

Due to ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine, the Russian team has been banned from World Cup 2022. Europe is facing a major disruption in energy and food-grains segment due to Russian action in Ukraine and there is also a massive humanitarian crisis to deal with as Ukrainian people flee war zone for safer places. Switzerland-based Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and UEFA Executive Committee have announced that Russian teams and any clubs based in Russia would be banned from all the tournaments till further notice. Football fans are well-aware that Russian team wasn’t among the major contenders in the game and their absence wouldn’t make a big difference to the rankings.

Football events in Europe continue all year long but FIFA World Cup is among the most awaited events in football. The advertising deals big sponsors sign for the World Cup, is a strong indication of interest in the matches. Coca Cola, Adidas, Kia Motors, Hyundai, Qatar Airways, Visa, McDonald's and Vivo are among the major sponsors for World Cup 2022. Among sports fans and bettors, football remains one of the highest grossing segments. As per industry data, nearly 40 percent of the sports bets placed in the UK are for football. The popularity in Europe is also evident from the crowd that stadiums attract even for the local league matches.

Football fans love to track the performance of their favorite teams and players. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ, Neymar, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho have strong fan following but every player has an important role to play for the team. It is always about the team effort and how well the training staff can use the talent but there are a few players that grab the limelight.

For FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Argentina, and the Netherlands are counted among the strong contenders. Qatari team will have support at home ground but the strongest team are expected to showcase stellar performance. Football fans are eagerly waiting for the action that starts in November.

