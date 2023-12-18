Footprints Childcare Recognized is recognized as a “Leading Pre-School in India” by Business World Magazine!

Footprints Childcare comprises dedicated parents who evolved into early childhood professionals through their personal experiences with childcare facilities. Their firsthand encounters with childcare challenges have created an award-winning system for monitored childcare.

A beloved preschool brand founded by IIT and IIM alumni, boasts a significant nationwide presence with 110 centers in 16 cities. Trusted by 33,000 parents, The secret behind their success is the revolutionary HighScope approach, which places active learning at the core of early childhood education, enabling children to reach their full potential. Moreover, Footprints prioritizes child safety and transparency through innovative methods like Live CCTV access. They strictly adhere to a no-junk food policy, offering nutritious menus and nurturing children to become champions of life, fostering happiness, prosperity, and satisfaction for all.

Being awarded the prestigious "Leading Pre-School in India" title by Business World Magazine is proof of Footprints' steadfast commitment to creating a nurturing and innovative learning environment for young minds.

Their commitment to child safety is paramount, and their secure infrastructure has proven to be a critical factor in franchise owners' success. Parents can access a live CCTV feed of the center from their mobile devices anytime, ensuring that Footprints uphold its commitments. As a parent, you won't miss crucial milestones in your child's development. This enhances child safety at the center and guarantees parents' peace of mind.

All their centers are meticulously designed to eliminate any potential for child injuries, addressing aspects such as edges and doors. The entire center staff consists of females who undergo thorough medical tests and background verifications. Additionally, the security personnel utilize an app to strictly verify and permit authorized visitors into the premises.

Another cornerstone of Footprints' success is its commitment to providing nutritious, in-house-prepared meals designed by professional nutritionists. This approach has garnered immense love and trust from parents, with a remarkable 97% of parents at existing franchises expressing high satisfaction.

But Footprints doesn't stop at childcare; they are also revolutionizing the Franchise model for Edupreneurs. Traditionally, around 18% of preschool franchises close annually due to financial challenges. At Footprints, they proudly maintain a 100% success rate, with no closures except during the COVID period. Several key factors contribute to their sustained success.

Footprints guarantee their franchise partners 120 admissions by managing the entire enrollment process.

They offer high-quality services and prioritize safety, allowing them to command higher prices and ensuring their franchise partners achieve a 40% Internal Rate of Return.

They only charge royalties after 40 children.

Their franchise solution provides extensive support for fee collection, staff management, curriculum development, book provision, and location scouting.

