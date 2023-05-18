For the First Time in India Billionaires Will Teach Exclusive Business Strategies to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Bada Business, in its quest to foster entrepreneurship in the country, has taken a significant stride with the introduction of Billionaire's Blueprint, a diploma program in entrepreneurship. This distinct and unprecedented entrepreneurship program is taught directly by the country's billionaires and top industrialists.

Through this program, participants gain invaluable insights from these successful business leaders, who share their personal experiences and assist students in acquiring and honing practical entrepreneurial skills.

Bada Business, the leading entrepreneurship training provider, is proud to announce the launch of the Billionaire's Blueprint, a diploma program in entrepreneurship. The only program that teaches real skills by industrialists. This is in sync with the vision of Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO, Bada Business, who aims to mentor an entrepreneur in every household.

The program consists of two semesters, each with a specific focus, and the course duration is one year. The first semester centers around the topic of "How To Start a Start Up," while the second semester delves into "How To Scale a Start Up." This distinct course will be delivered by accomplished Billionaire Professors, who will share their knowledge and practical expertise through the Bada Business platform. The program will be taught by billionaires like Alfred Brush Ford, Ford Motor Company, R S Sodhi, President, Indian Dairy Association; Rajesh Mehta, Owner & Executive Chairman, Rajesh Exports; Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder Oyo, Dr. A Velumani, Founder, Thyrocare, Acharya Balkrishnan, MD, Patanjali, Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India and Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman, AMPL and 80+ other billionaire’s from various industries to teach them the nuances of setting up a successful business that will be made in India for the world.

The program is aimed at enhancing the learning experience of individuals with features such as discussion forums, point-based engagement systems, personalized study schedules, note-taking, online discussion forums, offline access, interactive activities, progress tracking, adjustable video quality and speed, and more.

"Billionaire's Blueprint" program is an affordable opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. Classes are available in the Indian time zone, with recordings for flexibility. The program aims to make India the biggest entrepreneurship hub in the world by providing comprehensive entrepreneurial skills to around 150 million people who are currently unable to acquire the necessary skills to become successful entrepreneurs.

Amidst great anticipation, the highly affordable entrepreneurship program, accredited by the UGC, was unveiled at a spectacular launch event held on May 17th, 2023. Hosted at the magnificent Fairlie Hotels and Resorts in Chhattarpur, New Delhi, the event witnessed an impressive lineup of special guests alongside the esteemed presence of Dr. Vivek Bindra, the visionary Founder and CEO of Bada Business.

Gracing the occasion were distinguished personalities from various domains, each bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to the forefront. Among the notable guests was Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture of India; Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur, Vivek Oberoi, Jaya Kishori, a revered spiritual and motivational speaker whose words resonated deeply with the audience.

Nitin Gadkari addressed the participants at the launch of Billionaire’s Blueprint, an initiative by Dr. Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business said, “This is an innovation to provide new age education to empower and equip Indian entrepreneurs with practical skills and it will immensely help the MSME’s and Entrepreneurs in India which will enable our country become the next superpower.”

As the program was launched, Dr. Vivek Bindra, accompanied by the special guests, unveiled a transformative curriculum that would equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and guidance to thrive in today's competitive business landscape. The event served as a remarkable platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial community.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, while speaking about the program said, “This initiative by Dr. Vivek Bindra is a great step towards empowering the Indian entrepreneurs and it will help our country achieve the goal of a $5 Trillion economy. This program will change the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our country.”

"We need more job givers than job seekers if we really want to make India the superpower. And this can only be done through entrepreneurship. And that's why we have launched the ‘Billionaire’s Blueprint.’ Students will get to learn from professors who themselves have built an empire worth billions of dollars. This is one of its kind courses in entrepreneurship in the entire world, that will make students future and market ready, with 21st century skills. It's my contribution to my country to create opportunities for everyone from metros to villages, rich to the most marginalized strata of the society.," said Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder, and CEO of Bada Business.

“We were the youth 20 years ago but now the younger generation needs to be equipped to face the modern challenges that are ahead of them. Dr Bindra’s Billionaires Blueprint is a Mahayagya that will make the future entrepreneurs of India skill ready and my association with them in this program should be considered as an Aahuti,” said Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

The program is offered in association with GLA University, NACH A+ accredited university with a vast experience. Neeraj Agrawal, CEO and Treasurer, GLA University was also present at the launch event.

For more information, visit the Bada Business website at https://www.badabusiness.com/.