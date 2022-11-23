FORE’s Annual Genesis - The Annual Management & Cultural Fest; brings over 2500 students to their campus.

FORE School of Management organizes Annual Genesis

New Delhi’s FORE School of Management witnessed more than 2500 students on campus over two days as they held the 31st Edition of their Annual Corporate-Cultural Festival - GENESIS, on the 18th and 19th of November 2022. The national level event witnessed a multitude of students participating across events organised by the 24 Student Committees, Special Interest Groups and Centres of Excellence at FORE.

Leading B-Schools and institutes such as 17 IIMs, 5 IITs, FSM, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune), NITIE, XLRI, Management Development Institute, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS- Mumbai) were among the prominent institutes sending their delegates to participate in this inter-collegiate festival. FORE’s Student Council President, Mr. Paras Mani and Vice President, Mr. Karthick P. M, welcomed the gathering on Day 1 of the event.

“GENESIS is a space for every student to test their grit and apply their learnings, creativity, and spirit to emerge as winners. It is among the most sought-after events which students eagerly look forward to as it allows them to showcase their management and business skills,” said Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), FORE School of Management.

She added, “This year, GENESIS has broken records with participation from more than 2500 students from 200+ institutes across India, 28 corporate personalities visiting the campus as judges and sponsorship from 12 companies.”

GENESIS was organised by Team Nexus in collaboration with the State Bank of India, the title sponsor, and The Anand Raj Corporation (TARC), the associate sponsors. Other sponsors included Learning While Travelling, Business Standard- Insight Out, Foodol, Travaura, Crossroads, Lakmé Academy, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, Campus Events, Stage It Right, and SAMX Technologies.

“GENESIS is a 100% student-driven initiative, inculcating in our students the values of teamwork, leadership, and management. Such competitions not only provide opportunities for students to network with peers from other B-schools but also builds a healthy competitive edge where students push the envelope to bring out the best in them,” said Dr. Jitendra Das, Director of FORE School of Management.

FORE’s student council members, committee heads, and student coordinators planned 20+ competitive events ranging from debates to marketing battles to business plan competitions and ‘Nukkad Natak’ contests, among several others. The winners of the fest won cash prizes which amounted to over Rs. 5 Lakhs.

The fest also invited noted playback singer Shahid Mallya to perform at the ‘Star Night’ on day one and held a DJ night on day two, where students gathered for celebratory evenings and networking.

“B-School fests are an essential part of the holistic growth in college life, nudging students to step outside their comfort zone and participate in events to bring out their hidden talents. At GENESIS, we saw teams putting their best foot forward, coalescing their classroom learnings, resource exposures, and creativity. It was exciting to see how the competitions and events unfolded and the brilliance exhibited by the participants,” said Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman, FORE School of Management.

The theme for this year’s GENESIS was ‘Elixir of Horizons,’ aiming to capture the essence of management, prompting students to venture beyond their inhibitions and showcase their individuality. The competitions offered participants a levelled playing field to explore new horizons and define success through holistic growth.

Participants received fair assessments from internal and external judges. The corporate judges included prominent personalities in their fields, such as Dr. Seema Sahai, Founder Director of Bright Orange Foundation, Mr. Azhar Khan, Director at Weekend Theatre and Films, Mr. Umam Khanam, Legal Associate at UnitedLex, Mr. Varun Aggarwal, President and CBO of Pine Labs, and many others.

FORE School of Management had previously conducted an edition of GENESIS in March this year. The massive response resulted in another edition in November, fulfilling the void for such events created during the pandemic. With the 31st edition of GENESIS, FORE brought students across India together under one roof to connect, share ideas, and expand their horizons.