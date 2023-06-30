Forecasting the Top Decor Trends for the Upcoming Wedding Season with Three Entertainment

Insights by Sanjana Shah, Saanya Sharma, Aashna Lalwani - Co-Founders of Three Entertainment

Love is preparing to take center stage as the wedding season draws near, and couples are eager to create enchanting experiences that leave a lasting impression on their guests. Being right in the middle of this as wedding and event planners, Saanya Sharma, Aashna Lalwani & Sanjana Shah - Co-Founders of Three Entertainment get to witness a lot of new trends and are here to spill all of that to serve your next inspiration. Read along for top creative decor trends that will dominate extraordinary celebrations in the upcoming wedding season 2023.

1. Captivating Themes and Intricate Details

In the past few years, weddings have become an opportunity to weave captivating stories that reflect the couple's unique journey, and Aashna Lalwani thinks this year would be no less, she says, “In the 2023 wedding season, be prepared to be mesmerized by extraordinary themes such as a ‘sports day gone wild’ or a ‘church-themed rave’ cocktail party. These immersive concepts are on the rise and welcome intricate details that unfold not only the couple's love story but also leave guests enthralled by the magic of their union.”

2. Instagrammable Moments and Larger-than-Life Design

In today's digital age, weddings offer a canvas for capturing picture-perfect moments that will leave guests in awe and fill social media feeds with wonder. This makes waves for larger-than-life designs that create stunning backdrops and visually striking settings. Every element will be carefully curated to ensure that it translates beautifully both in person and on Instagram. Sanjana Shah shares, “Instagram and social media, in general, has become a huge part of our lives. It helps us keep memories alive and share that with the world. So creating aesthetics with this in mind has become an integral part of wedding planning.”

3. Groovy Performances and Casual Elegance

Gone are the days of traditional wedding entertainment. The upcoming season will witness the rise of groovy performances that bring a vibrant energy to the celebration, creating an atmosphere that is filled with joy and excitement. Moreover, casual elegance will take center stage, allowing guests to express their personal style while feeling comfortable and relaxed.

4. Personalization, Bold Color Palettes, & Artistic Floral Installations

Love stories are as unique as the couples themselves, and weddings are the perfect platform for expressing individuality. The upcoming season will witness a surge in personalization, with couples infusing their distinct style into every aspect of their decor along with bold and vibrant color palettes that make a statement. This will replace traditional pastel tones with eye-catching hues that reflect the couple's personality.

“Adding on to the bold colors, we can also expect to see a lot of florals although they have long been an essential part of weddings. This season however will witness a whole new level of artistry. From mesmerizing floral chandeliers to breathtaking arches and even awe-inspiring animal-shaped structures, floral installations will become the centerpiece of wedding decor, infusing elegance, and natural beauty into the celebration.” adds Saanya Sharma.

5. Illuminating Ambiance with Lights and Candles

Lights have a transformative power, creating an enchanting ambiance that sets the stage for unforgettable moments. The trio feels that this season, we can expect couples to embrace minimalistic decor choices and explore creative lighting techniques. By using fewer traditional elements and harnessing the power of lights, weddings will take on an ethereal glow, captivating guests' hearts.

6. Embracing Nature and Sustainable Splendor

Saanya Sharma further highlights, “Nature's enchantment will provide the perfect backdrop for couples seeking a magical ambiance. Open-air weddings set amidst breathtaking natural landscapes are becoming increasingly popular. This season, there will be a greater emphasis on sustainability, with couples incorporating eco-friendly elements into their decor, such as organic floral arrangements and a reduction in plastic usage.”

As the wedding season unfolds, these enchanting decor trends will create a tapestry of beauty, personalization, and sustainability. Prepare to be captivated as love and creativity intertwine, transforming weddings into unforgettable celebrations that leave a lasting impression on guests.