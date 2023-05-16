Former President SH. RAM NATH KOVIND felicitated Gallant Warriors Award organized by EK HI RASTA (Trust)

On occasion, the Guest of Honor, Vijay Sampla, emphasized the fact that the country can only move further to greater heights with the constant support of people from all walks of society, be it economist, creative, medical or Police & Para-Military.

“Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai - Citizen Gratitude to Gallant Warrior 2023” was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. This marked the second edition of this event organized by Ek Hi Rasta (Trust). This annual feature of Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) is marked to honor and reward the Indian Policemen. The event was a grand success, with attendees from all walks of life coming together to show their gratitude towards Central Armed Police Forces.

Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble 14th President of India, graced the occasion and received a warm welcome by Sh. Sidhant ‘Saheb Ji’, President, Ek Hi Rasta, especially with the memento of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. In his address, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind mentioned “Ek Hi Rasta (Trust)” as the only non-profit organization that stands tall for the representation of Police and Para-Military Forces. The former President of India was all in praise of Sidhant ‘Saheb Ji’, President, Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) for choosing such an area of social work.

With the Chief Guest, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Dais was shared by Vijay Sampla, Chairman, NCSC; IPS Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police; Sunil Kumar Gupta, Author & Philanthropist; Dr. J C Chaudhry, Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. A P Maheshwari, Former DG, CRPF; Sidhant ‘Saheb Ji’, President, Ek Hi Rasta

Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble Former President of India, felicitated the Awardees with “Citizens’ Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023” along with the Reward of Rs.50,000/- each from Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) to Policemen. Exceptional Team Gallant of Ladakh Police has presented a Reward of Rs.1,00,000/-. Awardees include Late Sh. Shambhu Dayal Meena (ASI, Delhi Police); Sh. Pradeep Singh: SP, UTDRF, Ladakh Leh; Sh. Prakash Ranjan Mishra: Second in Command, CRPF; Sh. Mohit Giri: CT. NDRF; Sh. Santosh Kumar: CT. Railway Protection Force; Sh. Naresh Kumar: Asstt. Comdt. CRPF; Sh. Mukesh Kumar: CT, NDRF; Kumari Sarla: LCT, Railway Protection Force; Sh. Ravindra Kashinath Naitam: Nayak Police Constable, Gadchiroli Commando; Sh. Tikaram Sampatray Katenge : Nayak Police Constable, Gadchiroli Commando; Inspector Fazil Abass, SI Padma Thinlass, ASI Mohd Afzal, HC Amid Hussain, SG CT. Bilal Ahmed – Ladakh Police, Leh; Sh. Krishna Pada Mandal: Deputy Forest Range/Beat Officer at Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority, West Bengal; Sh. Manoj Kumar: Corporal, Indian Air Force (Retired); Sh. Aditya Pratap Singh: Second in Command, NDRF; Shilpa Mehta Jain & Dilip Jain, dJED Foundation; Anil Shukla, Palki Foods India; Balwant Singh Bhullar, Community Social Worker; Supriya Badve, Belrise Industries Ltd.; Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh International

On occasion, the Guest of Honor, Vijay Sampla, emphasized the fact that the country can only move further to greater heights with the constant support of people from all walks of society, be it economist, creative, medical or Police & Para-Military. The program was conducted in an exemplary way by renowned television presenter & General Secretary Ek Hi Rasta - Shilpa Bhawana, for which she was felicitated by Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble 14th President of India. One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of Canine Soldiers (Dog Squad) with their Handlers. The Program was supremely organized and conducted by BKT Media Pvt. Ltd. Deepak Lalla, MD & CEO, SBIcap Securities, was also felicitated by Sh. Ram Nath Kovind for the CSR support to Ek Hi Rasta (Trust)

On occasion, the Profile Video of Ek Hi Rasta was also launched, which portrayed the journey of Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) to the present day. Arpita Gungun, the Playback Singer & Vice-President of Ek Hi Rasta, dedicated a vocal song to Martyrs in her address. Sunil Kumar Gupta, Author & Philanthropist, urged people to support Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) to take the cause further. IPS Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, IPS Robin Hibu, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police and Dr. A P Maheshwari, Former DG, CRPF, highly praised and appreciated the cause.

Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) is a Government accredited nonprofit organization that has always worked towards its motto of Awareness, Preservation and Motivation since 2011. This award ceremony is a humble gesture of gratification from citizens to honor those soldiers who selflessly guard not only our borders but also the internal security of the country.