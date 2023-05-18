FortBite Reviews - Legit Strong Teeth and Gum Support Formula or Scam?

Maintaining strong teeth and healthy gum tissues requires individuals to remain proactive in following a proper oral hygiene regimen, periodic visits to the dentist, and a healthy diet.

Fluoride treatment also aids in mineralizing the tooth enamel, strengthening the tooth, and preventing plaque formation or the development of cavities. However, regular flossing and brushing of teeth may not hinder plaque formation, and individuals need to complement their oral hygiene routine with teeth and gum tissue support formula.

FortBite contains potent ingredients that have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. As a result, the formula fortifies the enamel and mineralizes the teeth, strengthening them for a powerful bite. In addition, according to the creator, the formula inhibits the formation of plaque, reduces chronic inflammation of the gum, and strengthens the teeth. So how does the formula work? This review has more on the oral health support formula.

What Is FortBite?

FortBite is an oral health support formula with eleven natural ingredients clinically approved to support oral health. The proprietary blend inhibits plaque formation and prevents consumers from developing cavities. Some ingredients have neutral pH levels, which aids in preventing acid reflux. Moreover, it eliminates fungus and toxins in the mouth that enter the tooth through microscopic pores. It’s formulated as powder, and the creator recommends consumers to use it twice daily for optimal results. In addition, consumers can order the formula at discounted offers on the official website and get two free bonuses.

How Does FortBite Work?

The proprietary blend has ingredients proven to support strong teeth and gum tissues. It contains calcium carbonate that fortifies the tooth enamel and protects the tooth from damage and cavities. Moreover, it contains ingredients like lemon peel and kaolin clay that contain essential compounds and minerals like phosphate and silica that mineralize and strengthen the tooth.

Bentonite clay, kaolin clay, and calcium carbonate offer a neutral pH, which inhibits bacteria growth, preventing plaque formation and the development of cavities. In addition, cloves hold analgesic properties, which aid in pain relief, and peppermint aids in eliminating bad breath.

Other formula’s constituents have anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in reducing inflammation of the gum tissues, reducing the risk of having gum disease. In addition, kaolin clay and other ingredients have antimicrobial effects that help eliminate impurities, toxins, and heavy metals from the mouth, supporting oral health.

Scientific Research Behind FortBite and Oral Health

According to research, microplastics, chemical substances, and toxins enter the mouth through tiny microscopic pores in which the teeth are covered, and they get into the gum tissues and the bloodstream. However, with proper oral hygiene practices, individuals can prevent plaque formation and reduce the presence of impurities, toxins, and chemical substances on gum tissues and teeth.

FortBite has two volcanic clays that absorb toxins, impurities, and chemical substances. Bentonite clay binds to toxins, heavy metals, and bacteria and flushes them out, preventing plaque formation, cavities, and oral health issues. Kaolin clay also has abrasive effects, and it aids in removing tartar, plaque, and stains from the teeth surfaces, preventing further deterioration.

Calcium carbonate fortifies the enamel and protects the tooth from damage or decay through mineralization. The formula also contains natural ingredients that fight bacteria and fungus, which weaken the gum tissues leading to halitosis.

Key FortBite Ingredients

According to the creator, the proprietary formula has 11 herbal ingredients that are vital for strengthening the teeth and gums and promoting stomach health, including:

Kaolin Clay

The natural clay mineral has mild abrasive properties, which aid in the gentle removal of stains, tartar, and plaque from tooth' surfaces. As a result, it enables consumers to have brighter and cleaner teeth. The ingredient also contains essential minerals, including silica, magnesium, calcium, and zinc, vital to gum and teeth health.

Kaolin clay also has antimicrobial properties and thus aids in eliminating toxins and impurities from the mouth, supporting oral health. In addition, FortBite’s constituents restore a neutral pH balance in the mouth, preventing bacteria from thriving, which aids in preventing gum disease and tooth decay. Kaolin clay also has anti-inflammatory properties, and it aids in reducing inflammation of the gum tissues, supporting oral health.

Bentonite Clay

Similarly to kaolin clay, the ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, reducing inflammation of the oral tissues and soothes the gum tissues. Furthermore, Bentonite clay binds and eliminates toxins, impurities, heavy metals, and bacteria from the mouth, thus supporting healthy teeth and gum tissues. In addition, it has neutral pH, which prevents the growth of harmful bacteria that cause periodontal disease or severe tooth decay. The ingredient also contains minerals vital for maintaining strong teeth and gum tissues and for enamel fortifying effects. As a result, the element is suitable for sustainable oral health.

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium helps maintain strong teeth and gums as it’s a vital component of the mineralized structure of the teeth. Calcium carbonate aids in the formation and maintenance of strong enamel, the protective layer of the tooth. As a result, it strengthens the tooth enamel, protecting the underlying layers of the tooth from damage or decay. In addition, the ingredient combined with fluoride and phosphate supports tooth mineralization, strengthening the teeth and preventing decay or injury.

The ingredient also acts as a buffer, as it balances the pH, which neutralizes acids produced by bacteria, preventing demineralization that leads to the formation of cavities. In addition, calcium carbonate aids in gum tissue repair and regeneration, minimizing the risk of gum disease. Moreover, it has desensitizing properties that alleviate tooth sensitivity by blocking tiny channels that connect the nerve endings of the teeth.

Natural Cinnamon Extract

Cinnamon extract has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties as it contains compounds like cinnamaldehyde, which inhibits bacteria in the mouth from thriving. As a result, the ingredient prevents the formation of plaque that further leads to dental caries, thus contributing to healthier teeth and gum tissues and protecting against fungus.

Moreover, the ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, and it addresses chronic inflammation of the gum tissues, which prevents gum disease progression or tooth loss. In addition, cinnamon is a flavoring agent that encourages consumers to maintain their oral hygiene routine, enabling them to floss and brush their teeth regularly.

Cloves and Peppermint

Cloves have analgesic properties, as it contains eugenol, a compound that relieves pain. Thus, FortBite teeth and gum formula is infused with cloves to relieve toothache or pain. Eugenol also has antimicrobial effects that aid in combating bacteria in the mouth, which minimizes the risk of plaque formation or oral health issues.

On the other hand, peppermint enhances fresh breath as it has a refreshing taste, which aids in preventing mouth odor. In addition, the ingredient has antimicrobial effects, and it helps inhibit the growth of bacteria preventing cavities and reducing dental plaque or gum disease.

Myrrh and Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, reducing inflammation in the gum tissues, preventing gum disease, among other oral health issues. Moreover, it has antimicrobial properties that inhibit bacterial thrive in the mouth. As a result, ginger prevents the formation of plaque and the development of cavities. Myrrh also has antimicrobial properties, and it aids in inhibiting bacterial growth in the mouth. As a result, it minimizes the risk of plaque formation or gum disease. Myrrh also maintains healthy gums, reducing chronic inflammation and preventing gum disease.

Lemon Peel and Stevia

Stevia is a calorie-free sweetener, and it’s used as an alternative to sugar in the formulation, reducing sugar intake. Sugar causes bacterial growth, which leads to the formation of plaque and the development of cavities. However, stevia minimizes sugar consumption supporting healthy teeth and gum tissues.

On the other hand, Lemon peel contains vitamin C, which aids in collagen production, maintaining strong gum tissues. Moreover, the ingredient contains citric acid and limonene, compounds with antimicrobial properties. Thus, it inhibits bacterial growth and oral infections.

How to Use FortBite

Consumers are recommended to apply a small amount of the powder to their toothbrush and brush their teeth and gum tissues for about 2 minutes. Upon using the formula, consumers should rinse their mouths and spit. In addition, one is recommended to use the formula twice daily, especially in the morning and evening.

FortBite is recommended for all ages and individuals with oral health conditions. In addition, the creator claims that the ingredients contained in the formula have been clinically proven and tested for purity against toxins and contaminants. As a result, the creator claims that the formulation is processed in an FDA facility and has no known side effects.

Benefits

The creator claims that consumers find the following benefits from the oral health support formula:

Eliminates Bad Breath: The formula addresses acid reflux and neutralizes the pH levels in the mouth caused by bacteria. Moreover, it minimizes the risk of having gum disease, which causes halitosis. Moreover, the oral health support formula aids in removing food debris and plaque, eliminating the foul odor.

Reduces Inflammation: Most ingredients in the formula have anti-inflammatory properties, and they reduce inflammation of the gums and other soft oral tissues, preventing gum disease and other oral health issues.

Flush Out Bacteria and Toxins: It contains kaolin and bentonite clay that fight bacteria in the mouth and bind to toxins, eliminating them and supporting oral health.

Strong Teeth and Gums: It’s formulated with clinically proven ingredients that strengthen teeth and gum tissues through mineralization.

Supports Oral Health: The formula fortifies tooth enamel preventing erosion, and aids in repairing and regenerating oral tissues, thus helping overall oral health.

Prevents Decay and Cavities: FortBite prevents plaque formation and protects the teeth and gum tissues from damage, which prevents cavities and severe tooth decay.

Where to Purchase FortBite Jars

Consumers can claim their discounted prices on the FortBite official website . the creator has availed the product(s) with the following prices:

Most Popular Pack: Six jars of FortBite formulation are available at $49 each, a total of $294, from a regular pricing of $594, saving consumers $300.

Good Value Pack: Consumers can buy three jars of the teeth and gum formula at $59 each, a total of $177, from a regular retail price of $297, saving consumers $120.

One Jar: One jar of the oral health support formula is $69 from a regular retail price of $99, saving consumers $30.

All the containers are shipped free in the US within 5-7 business days. However, international shipments have an additional $15.95, and deliveries are made within 10-15 business days.

Money Back Guarantee

All purchases of FortBite come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the results, the company asks customers to return all jars to the address shown below, and upon their arrival, they will issue a full refund.

Product Email Support: contact@fortbite-product.com

ClickBank Order Support - 1-800-390-6035 or International +1 208-345-4245

Return Product Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, United States

Free Bonuses

Consumers who purchase 3 or 6 jars receive two free bonuses, including:

Bonus 1: How to Deep Clean Teeth Better Than Dentists ($97 value)

The eBook guides consumers in cleaning their teeth using home-based techniques. It outlines mild and natural ingredients that are non-abrasive and don’t cause damage to the gum tissues. The author claims that dental cleaning by dentists can be painful and expensive as it involves highly invasive procedures on the gum tissues.

Bonus 2: 30-Secong Bad Breath Fixes (value $79)

In this digital guide, consumers learn how to make natural mouth rinses that are non-abrasive. In addition, the mouth rinse freshens breath and addresses the effects of halitosis. Consumers also familiarize themselves with the two ingredients that act as ‘natural toothbrushes’.

Money-Back Guarantee

The creator has provided a 100% 60-day money-back guarantee on the jars. Consumers who aren’t impressed with the product can claim a full refund upon notifying the customer support team within 60 days.

Final Word

FortBite teeth and gum tissues support formula has ingredients that have analgesic, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. As a result, the formulation aids in relieving tooth pain, flushing out toxins from the mouth, and reducing chronic inflammation of the gum tissues, which causes gum disease. In addition, it contains 11 key ingredients that aid in fortifying the tooth enamel by mineralization.

In addition, FortBite has ingredients with neutral pH, which alleviates acid reflux and the thriving of bacteria in the mouth, preventing plaque formation, oral infections, and cavities. It’s easy to use and doesn’t limit on age.

