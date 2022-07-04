Fostering new-age edupreneurs to deconstruct the traditional education system in India

The education system in India has been growing at a faster pace in the last two decades challenging to move away from the traditional model towards a more qualitative and holistic one. With the adaptation of diverse approaches to teaching-learning pedagogy in the era of the ‘education revolution’, the progress has been visiblebut slow compared to its global contemporaries.

With the new-age innovation in curriculum and teaching, along with an amalgamation of technology and learning, edupreneursand thought leaders are aiming to place India on the global map. Leveraging the emergence of the new education pedagogies, Dr. Chandan Aggarwal, a gold medallist MBA from NMIMS University, an award-winning student from the Goenka College of Commerce and Business,and an honorary Ph.D. holder from the International University of America, London stepped in to revolutionize the existing education system in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

He is the chairperson of G.D Goenka Public School, Kanpur who also established the G.D. Goenka Public School, G. D. Goenka Toddler House in Lucknow, and G.D. Goenka Montessori School in Kanpur, which are today some of the model institutions transforming the educational landscape of the state. He is also the director of MS Dhoni CricketAcademy and Jwala GuttaBadminton Academy inKanpur which provides state-of-the-art sports and professional guidance to budding sports enthusiasts. Recently, he has been appointed as an advisor to the Hon. Governor of Bihar as well as an Advisor to Bihar Cricket Association. He is also affiliated with BCCI and is also a member of FCI, GoI.

He adopted some of the best practices from across the world into his schools with a vision to reform the education system as per the global standards and offer personalized attention to children that will prepare them for a future to become radical leaders. Each of his schools has been built with the state of the art infrastructure and new-age facilities to make learning fun and accessible forchildren.

Dr. Chandan is a recipient of several awards and accolades from Bollywood celebrities and dignitaries from the Government of India as a reformer in the education sector in India. As a change-maker, he is also closely associated with several NGOs such as Navjyoti India Foundation, and Saarthak Foundation as well as serves on the Board of Advisors at Wockhardt Foundation and Next Generation Charitable Trust.

He feels that the Government can play a major role in boosting the growth of the education sector in India. He shares that‘ instead of involving the private education institutesin too many legal formalities,it would be good if theGovernment took certain initiativeson building a Public-Private PartnershipModel in Education and offer rebates to the rural children which will help us grow as a nation. There is a lot of untapped potential in our rural population which needs support and nurturing. Hopefully, I will be able to doso in the near future.’

He adds, ‘today, the country needs more edu-leaders and edu-preneurs to develop a robust education system that does not produce rote-learners, but nurtures world leaders. However, this feat cannot be achieved overnight and needs vital support from educators, parents, students, and investors alike’.