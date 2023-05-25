Founder Anshul Garg Of Intargos, A One-Of-A-Kind Logistics Company, Talks About Optimizing AI In Businesses.

InTargos has been built by leveraging the power of AI to solve shopping hassles and several seller challenges, most incredibly.

There are tons of businesses and brands across industries of the world that were created only to achieve their company gains and profits. These companies and businesses have done well in their industries, but not all have gone ahead to becoming well-renowned or valuable names. Amidst this, it is important to put forward stories of companies and brands that deserve more highlight essentially because they were created keeping in mind a genuine goal of working toward a bigger purpose in their respective industries. The logistics and shipping realm has been a vast industry with tons of such companies and businesses, but it was InTargos, founded by Anshul Garg, Ankit Garg, Vipin Saini and Pankaj Dudeja that grabbed massive attention from people.

InTargos was created focusing on the genuine intent to solve the challenges that sellers face and solve many other shipping hassles that other companies have hardly focused on solving. In the vast e-commerce space, logistics and shipping and supply chain management have remained the most crucial aspects. Hence, Anshul and his team came up with InTargos to cater to the needs and demands of clients in the e-com space by offering lower costs and maximum reachability, easier NDR management, valuable analytics, access to multiple carriers, and providing all this on a single AI-based platform solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anshul Garg says that Artificial Intelligence (AI) lately has been the answer to many problems that industries at large face in the world today. More and more business owners and their teams are coming up with unique business models loaded with AI, which can make things easier for clients and customers and offer them incredible experiences in terms of their products, services, and platforms. For InTargos, they have done the same, leveraging the power of AI so that clients gain a more tech-based and cutting-edge experience of using their AI-powered platform that makes shipping easier than ever with just a few clicks, leading to time and cost savings. Hence, he says that businesses in other sectors must also focus on integrating AI’s power and see how things unfold for them for the better and help them stand unique in their industry.

InTargos’ team has also been solving several seller challenges like multicarrier contracts causing disintegration, limited pin codes accessibility, high prices with hidden charges, no single solution tracking system, lack of high-value integrated features, lack of real-time COD reconciliation tools with an end-to-end logistic platform that make deliveries for e-com businesses and D2C brands simple, efficient, secure and safe.

For smarter and easier shipping, head to InTargos website https://www.intargos.com/ and Instagram page @intargos_logistics.