Founder of Trip Creative Services, Prateek Sethi makes it through the list of Times 40under40 Leaders

In a glittering award ceremony recently held in Gurugram, a dynamic entrepreneur, Prateek Sethi for his exemplary leadership has been named in the coveted list of Times 40under40 Leaders and was awarded by the hands of famous Bollywood Actor & Philanthropist, Sonu Sood.

Times 40under40 is an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the aegis of Times Group that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, achievers and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game-changers in true sense.

The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment and Service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Undoubtedly, the winners fared through an exhaustive criterion and made it to the top 40.

Best known for his stint on the popular TV show FAQ on the Pogo channel, Prateek has carved a niche for himself in the sphere of Creative Communication Design. He started his design firm Trip Creative Services in the year 2009 and hasn’t looked back since. Today, he is a producer, designer, TEDx speaker and entrepreneur whose company Trip Creative Services is redefining the sphere of creative communication.

Speaking on this spectacular achievement, Prateek said, “It’s always been a team effort. I love my team. Super thankful to my family, awesome clients and all the various teams I’ve had the pleasure of building and being a part of!”

TRIP Creative Services is a multi-award-winning visual communication design house that has worked on some of the biggest names across industries while maintaining a nimble and agile approach to the entire creative process. Over the years, they have successfully completed more than 680 projects, won 16 awards, and had over 30 nominations.

Besides their stellar intergalactic personalities and fabled sense of humor, Trip Creative Services offers a Trans platform approach. With over 12 years of formation and experience with new technologies, various scenarios and requirements, they help brands design and communicate most appropriately.

Owing to his unmatched spirit and ability to attract young talents with his valuable experience and perspectives, he has now also made it through the list of Times 40under40 Leaders and is all set to take the industry by storm in the times to come.