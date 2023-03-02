Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Four year old Ajinkya breaks the World Record for recognizing Countries by Flags

Four-year-old Ajinkya breaks the World Record for recognizing Countries by Flags

Updated on: 02 March,2023 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Ajinkya Rammohan, a four-and-a-half-year-old student of ‘The Shri Ram School’, Aravali in Gurugram, has broken the world record for recognising countries, their respective capitals and continents by their flags.

Four-year-old Ajinkya breaks the World Record for recognizing Countries by Flags

Ajinkya Rammohan


By achieving the feat, Ajinkya, who is studying in Pravesh Vatika (Junior KG), has become the youngest child in the World to be able to recognize countries, their respective capitals and continents by their flags in 7 minutes and 40 seconds. Ajinkya has also become the fastest child to name 50 states of the USA in 39 seconds.


According to Dr Rammohan, Ajinkya’s father, “He is always been an inquisitive child and a quick learner. His interest started as a curiosity and the inclination to learn, but he ended up achieving such a great honor. We are truly blessed with him and look forward to achieving more such laurels for his country. We wish to thank his coach and the renowned World Records Consultant Dr. Sushant P Mysorekar for his valuable time.”



International World Records, which has awarded this laurel, had appointed Dr. Anita Gupta as the invigilator to the process. The whole process was available live for the audience to witness on D-day.


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK