Four-year-old Ajinkya breaks the World Record for recognizing Countries by Flags

Ajinkya Rammohan, a four-and-a-half-year-old student of ‘The Shri Ram School’, Aravali in Gurugram, has broken the world record for recognising countries, their respective capitals and continents by their flags.

Ajinkya Rammohan

By achieving the feat, Ajinkya, who is studying in Pravesh Vatika (Junior KG), has become the youngest child in the World to be able to recognize countries, their respective capitals and continents by their flags in 7 minutes and 40 seconds. Ajinkya has also become the fastest child to name 50 states of the USA in 39 seconds.

According to Dr Rammohan, Ajinkya’s father, “He is always been an inquisitive child and a quick learner. His interest started as a curiosity and the inclination to learn, but he ended up achieving such a great honor. We are truly blessed with him and look forward to achieving more such laurels for his country. We wish to thank his coach and the renowned World Records Consultant Dr. Sushant P Mysorekar for his valuable time.”

International World Records, which has awarded this laurel, had appointed Dr. Anita Gupta as the invigilator to the process. The whole process was available live for the audience to witness on D-day.