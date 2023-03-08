Free Maternity Room today onwards in Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital in Zadpoli, Palghar, Maharashtra

In 2014, Thane district was split, and Palghar district was formed as a tribal district by giving special status. In the rural areas of the Palghar district, the health situation needs improvement.

Celebrating Women's Day with underprivileged women, Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital in Zadpoli, Palghar Taluka, Maharashtra, started a free delivery room with specialised gynaecologists

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Mumbai: According to data from HMIS (Health Management Information System), from 2014 to 2023, in a backward district like Palghar, three children dies every day, and one mother dies every 15 days. On Women's Day, "Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare", a state-of-the-art free hospital, started a heart-whelming initiative by Jijau Educational and Social Foundation of "Free Maternity/Delivery Room" to save the lives of Konkani mothers and children.

In 2014, Thane district was split, and Palghar district was formed as a tribal district by giving special status. In the rural areas of the Palghar district, the health situation needs improvement. Although numerous years have passed since the Palghar district's formation, many health facilities have yet to be reached. Even today, there is no district hospital in the district. Primary health centres need to have adequate facilities. Children are dying day by day due to malnutrition. Maternal mortality is very high in these districts. Road accidents due to addiction are happening in large numbers.

Despite 75 years of independence, tribals have no basic facilities like roads, electricity, water and health in the remote Mokhada taluka of Palghar district. Even today, the tribals here have to walk to the hospital due to the lack of roads. Due to a lack of timely health care, lives are being lost. There is no hospital in the district, and many pregnant women have to bear many challenges. If not treated at the right time, the mother and child lose their lives. Unfortunately, thousands of mothers and children have died due to inadequate health facilities in this economically backward Palghar district.

"Hospital charges, checkups and all other facilities are free in this maternity ward of Shri Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, including free medicines. Also, normal delivery is completely free, and the gynaecologist will charge only Rs. 5000 for a cesarean (surgery). Also, the accommodation and food facility before delivery has been made accessible for women outside Palghar as per the doctor's advice.", confirms Shri Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, Founder of Jijau Sanstha and President of Jijau Sanghatana.

For the past 14 years, Jijau Educational and Social Organization have been conducting employment-prone activities through 2336 women self-help groups to provide better employment to women under the Women Empowerment Department. The Jijau Sanstha has visited lakhs of women under the women empowerment department through the Asha home industry in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and trained thousands of women. Garment Factory, Incense Burner Training, Branch Making Training, Rickshaw Training, Mehendi for Women, Yoga, Sewing Machine, Beauty Parlor, Jewellery Making Training, Cooking Classes etc., have employed women through many means.