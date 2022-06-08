Free Speech is about empowering users to express themselves in a respectful way, in a language of their choice Says Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo

We are often asked by one and all - are we a proponent of ‘free speech? Before I answer this, let’s attempt another pertinent question: What is ‘free speech’ for social media users?

Aprameya Radhakrishna

Does it mean to express thoughts and opinions in your native language freely? To share a viewpoint which runs contrary to popular beliefs? To disagree with views expressed by others? Or to abuse, use cuss words, share sexually explicit content, threaten to harm another individual, or proliferate hate and fake news?

Imagine that a social media user - let’s call him B - is waiting by the bus stop on a hot summer day. The heat and the wait are getting to him, and he turns to a micro-blogging platform to vent his frustration. Peppered with cuss words, he expresses his angst at the authorities. Still disgruntled, he randomly posts pornographic images to grab attention.

What exactly is B trying to achieve here? In an offline world, would B dare to strip publicly at the bus stand, or abuse authorities to their face, without inviting condemnation? Does B’s behaviour constitute ‘free speech on social media?

Let’s clear this out - every user has the freedom to share thoughts and opinions, engage in dialogues or debates, share likes and dislikes, and even criticize - while being respectful towards others and responsible for what is being said.

Circling back to what we are often asked - Yes… we champion free speech on social media.

Free Speech for User Empowerment

We believe ‘free speech’ starts by enabling internet users to express themselves on a topic of their choice and, more importantly, in a language of their comfort. Having an English-first approach contradicts the core philosophy of ‘free speech’ on social media. Especially in multi-lingual countries like India, where English speakers constitute less than 10 percent of the population. Therefore, the first step towards promoting ‘free speech’ lies in adopting an inclusive, multi-lingual approach where people are free to express themselves in any language they wish to.

Second, ‘it is all about empowering users to share their thoughts and opinions on practically anything under the sun. Users can post, create or share anything they wish to. They can choose to appreciate or criticize, agree or disagree, and bring in humor or sarcasm on any topic of their interest. Platforms should value every viewpoint, opinion, or perspective shared by users - as long as it conforms with the laws of the land. Silencing voices and suspending or banning accounts goes against the very spirit of ‘free speech’.

To promote openness on social media, we firmly believe that platforms need to be non-aligned with any ideology and should embrace a fact-based, formulaic approach to what exactly constitutes ‘free speech’. Platforms should have in place Community Guidelines that clearly outline the kind of content permissible or prohibited on social media.

