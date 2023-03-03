From 10k To 1.1 Million Fanbase- Journey Of Lucky Singh From Jodhpur Rajasthan

It's estimated that around 57.6 percent of the world's population uses social media, and many of those billions of social media users look up to influencers to help them decide what to purchase and which trends to follow.

Lucky Singh

A 23-year-old from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with 1.1 million Instagram followers began his influencer career in 2018 while pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer studies. He worked with a well-known company called MIVI in his first partnership, and as he gained success, he began to concentrate on this profession with the support of his family. He is a passionate individual who develops and shares his experiences and opinions on social media for all to see. In his categories of influence, he holds considerably more sway than traditional celebrities.

He started getting offers for promotions from several very well brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, Youtube, Apple, Myntra, The Man Company, Zee5, Nippo, Skoda, WearYourOpinion, and Hypest.fit, Bigbazar, Voylla, WoW Skin Science, Moj, Befikre, Nautica, tiege Hanley, Meril, Eume bags, and 300 more. When he did his first collaboration he had 10,000 followers and now he has a fan base of 1.1 million.

Along with his accomplishment in the social media influence adventure, he remarkably gained courage and strength. Earlier he used his smartphone to create content when he first started, but now he has his own set of the best types of equipment for content creation.

With the advancement of technology, digital communication is becoming more accessible and there are new ways to engage with customers. The previous paradigm, which was restricted to TV, print, and radio, has been turned on its head by the development of social media. Now, businesses can reach an audience in real-time and design campaigns that include social media, paid web advertising, and e-commerce. In terms of connecting with other consumers and learning from their experiences, social media facilitates this process for the consumer.

In the modern world, becoming a YouTuber, social media influencer, or content creator isn't just a trendy job title. However, owing to the growth of digital platforms, more and more people are trying to get into this industry. A Distinctive Voice Lucky Singh is a powerful personal influencer who is successful and stand out from the crowd. In addition, he is an exceptional content creator who is able to interact with his audience and is well versed in the latest digital trends and technologies. In addition, his perseverance and consistency are essential that have made him successful in this field.

The information that comes from Lucky is authentic and reliable, unlike adverts that are intended to inform. He has diligently fought to win the respect of his many supporters.