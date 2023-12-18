Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > From a mother to a singer and actor Vanitaa Pandes journey echoes resilience and unparalleled strength

From a mother to a singer and actor: Vanitaa Pande’s journey echoes resilience and unparalleled strength

Updated on: 18 December,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Vanitaa's journey as a singer and actor gained momentum, each note resonating with the authenticity and life experiences she brought to her craft.

Vanitaa Pande


A new music video has been creating a stir in the industry. Haven’t you heard it yet? Saregama has unveiled a captivating new music video titled Saiyaan Jee. The song is a classic fusion of rap and traditional Indian bandish. Featuring the renowned rap star Mellow D, the song has also introduced us to a new artist called Vanitaa Pande. She has not only provided her melodious voice to this new hit but has also impressed with her great acting skills.


The singer-actor has left an indelible mark on the audience with her talent. But who is Vanitaa Pande? Don’t you want to know more about her? Upon investigating about her, here’s what we found out. Vanitaa is not your typical artist. Her story is a testament to the timeless truth that it's never too late to orchestrate your symphony. At 40, when most consider their paths set, she embraced a life-altering encore, shifting from the familiar comfort of homemaking to the dazzling spotlight of singing and acting.


As a young woman, her passion for music and acting simmered beneath the surface. For years, she has beautifully balanced the joys of motherhood with the responsibilities of a homemaker. And she adorned the role with pride. However, while raising two daughters, she not only nurtured their dreams but also kept fueling her own artistic aspirations. It was just six years ago when Vanitaa started to learn to sing. And look at her now! She is delivering hits one after the other.


The recent one is Saiyaan Jee. The song is already garnering love on the internet. As a singer and actress, Vanitaa has done a commendable job in it. The song is produced by Flying Bee Films and Hiten Sharma’s music, Raas’s lyrics, and Salem Khan’s direction have made this song whole. If you haven’t seen it yet, watch it now:

In her own words, she reflects on this transformative chapter: "Launching myself into the music industry was a conscious choice. From being a mother to a singer, it wasn’t an easy journey. It was a big leap for me, but I was ready to embrace the challenges that came my way."

The industry soon recognised her as not just a late bloomer but a force to be reckoned with. Vanitaa also has songs like Charkha Chanan Da and Madhurashtkam. You can also check out her Instagram @vanitaapande9 for her enchanting music covers. She is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Vanitaa's journey is a celebration of breaking barriers and embracing the multifaceted nature of womanhood. She is an inspiration.

