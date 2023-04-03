From a school teacher to a Fitness influencer

I am Reema Arora. I was always curious about nutrition science and a passion for fitness, which led me to a nutritionist and ashtanga vinyasa trainer.

Reema Arora

I am also an online content creator and influencer.

Besides workout, I enjoy traveling and reading. Meeting new people and exploring new places inspires me and keeps me going.

In the past, I was a teacher in a private school. I turned my career from teacher to fitness expert after lots of struggles finally in the end I made it and accomplished my goals.

Now, I am an ISSA CERTIFIED NUTRITIONIST & CERTIFIED YOGA INSTRUCTOR.

I knew that the job of a teacher was not for me & decided to do what my heart wants. My father was diagnosed with diabetes during covid when I decided to lead a healthy lifestyle and furthermore decided to help others to stay healthy. I start practicing yoga and began my career in the field of fitness. I believe that yoga helps in controlling an individual's mind, soul, and body and it brings the mental and physical discipline that a person needs. At present, I am a fitness content creator on Instagram with over 6 lakh followers and posts reel about nutrition, health, and workout. A lot of people are motivated by my reels and have gained knowledge about health. I am the founder of advitiya yoga where I help individuals in leading a healthy lifestyle. Recently, I got featured in Forbes India’s top 100 digital stars list. I also have a YouTube channel named "Nutriyog by Reema Arora" where I post about yoga & nutrition with scientific reasons.

My current routine - I do Traditional yoga practice for 4 days with 1-2 gym sessions including cardiovascular training mostly cycling, cross training, or rowing for 30 mins each day that I do in the evenings.

Besides that, I start my days with 15-20 min yoga flows to recover from training soreness and improve my range of motion and flexibility.

But every now and then, I do yoga workshops because I believe my skills improve by teaching others.

I always try to help a lot of people to get in shape and lead healthy life. I believe that being fit and healthy brings more peace, confidence, and happiness in a person's life.