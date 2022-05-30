From an entrepreneur to being Bhookajaat: The life journey of Vidur

Vidur Sirohi

Vidur Sirohi , a Gurugram based food blogger, is marvellous and truly tremendous with the work he does. Over the years, he has gone from starting his own business, by opening a restaurant to being a good blogger, which only makes him someone who knows how the food industry works inside out.

The career choices over the years have grown and evolved tremendously. Where one would want to become a doctor or an engineer, today dancing or singing is a career choice people tend to take up on. And whilst all of this, being a social media influencer has also become a full time career for many. The social media presence, on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc. has only made things much easier and has expanded the horizons for the many who want to make a career in the social media. And with time, food blogging has also become a very much growing, inspiring and trustworthy career choice. Vidur has been a good blogger for about 8 years now, and while he had his own business in the past, he chose blogging and has been truly dedicated towards his work since the day.

Vidur started a business of his own a few years back, a restaurant called Cafe Gatherings. But soon after, the whole routine got tiring and instead, a newfound interest in blogging and reviewing restaurants took place. He enjoyed being a guest at the many restaurants he was invited to, to review their food. And that is how Bhookajaat came to life. Vidur started his career as a food blogger almost 8 years ago and it has only been ever growing since then. Since Vidur has been in the food industry for almost a decade now, he knows well enough how everything works and how things are evolving with time. Vidur has collaborated with many topmost brands in the years, and still continues to do so with the organic and realistic content that he creates. There’s no filter in what he feels or how he reviews the places he visits. It has always been purely real which is why his audience loves and adores him so much.

Bhookajaat, the name itself is enough to make people know the caste Vidur belongs to, Jaat. The ones who are always in search of good food. With his love for food, and the caste he belongs to and takes pride on, Vidur has made a career that has helped many growing and new food bloggers to take their work, as a food blogger, seriously. His content, work and dedication has led him to achieve a grand audience of about 409k+ followers on Instagram. Help your food cravings to ease up and follow Vidur on Instagram @bhookajaat