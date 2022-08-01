From being an entertaining schoolboy to a content creator, Sanyam Sharma found fame

Following your passion, your true love since childhood, is tough, isn't it? We wondered how some people cling to their fascination for so long until we came across Sanyam Sharma.

He carried his love for entertainment from a young age and now he is earning fame from it.

Well, you already know him... Arey! He is Sharmaji ka Bada Beta. Now you do remember him! Sanyam Sharma is all over Instagram for the amazing, hilarious, and relatable content that he creates. But he has had this "entertainment ka keeda" since his childhood.

Do you remember that we all have that one boy who entertains the entire class with his wit and jolly personality? Yes, Sanyam Sharma was the same boy in school. He entertained his friends with his quips and kept them rolling on the floor. After he completed his schooling, he started theatre to further reinforce his skills. But then, why and how did Sanyam move to the digital space?

Well, it was during the lockdown when he started making videos and posting them on Instagram. Here's what Sanyam Sharma says: "During the lockdown period, many people came to social media. While people had nowhere to go, Instagram was a major source of entertainment. I exploited the opportunity and started creating videos to entertain people, and this turned out well. "

Hailing from Meerut, Sanyam Sharma gained immense popularity after making a video on "Life of Government Job Aspirants." This particular video hit millions of viewers like a running truck, especially among the middle class. It went viral all over the internet, and why not? It was extremely relatable!

It was difficult at the beginning, but Sanyam's content was so relatable and hilarious that people couldn't help but hit the like button. With his videos already going viral and getting millions of views, he believes that content is king. And then, with every passing day, the quality of Sanyam's reels boosted and so did his presence on social media.

Sanyam Sharma keeps on adding new content to his Instagram handles very often. He currently has 413k followers on Instagram. We advise you to follow him straight away because your dad will not like it otherwise, as Sanyam is your father's favourite, after all. He is Sharmaji ka beta!