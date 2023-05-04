From Burnout to Balance: Humble Inc.'s Approach to Entrepreneurship

Starting a business can be an exhilarating journey, filled with endless opportunities for growth and success.

Ronak Rai, Creative Director of Dallas Inc.

However, it can also be a daunting and lonely path, with entrepreneurs often facing immense pressure and stress as they navigate the complexities of funding, hiring, and developing products that appeal to their target audience. Unfortunately, the grueling demands of entrepreneurship can take a significant toll on mental health, leaving founders vulnerable to conditions such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Recognizing the need for support, Ronak Rai , Creative Director of Dallas Inc ., is bringing his expertise to Humble Inc., which aims to provide entrepreneurs with much-needed resources, support, and revenue-generating opportunities while prioritizing their mental health.

With 15 years of experience as a designer, Rai has worked for several prestigious brands, including Hewlett Packard, Pepsi, Gatorade, and Tropicana. Having previously founded both Wallscapes, a large-scale graphic print firm, and Bizarre Craft, a branding agency, Rai has first-hand experience with the pressures and challenges of entrepreneurship. His deep understanding of design and acute awareness of the emotional and psychological needs of entrepreneurs have uniquely equipped him to bring this approach to Humble Inc. He recognizes that entrepreneurs need more than just practical resources, but a platform that supports their overall well-being.



As Rai puts it, "Starting a business is like jumping out of an airplane without a parachute. At Humble, we provide you with a parachute, a map, and a guide to help you land safely, all the while reminding you to appreciate the breathtaking view." He added, "You focus on the free fall, and we'll make sure you land with a smile."

Unlike other platforms that focus on superficial metrics like likes and followers, Humble Inc . places a premium on high-quality content and a marketplace for SaaS solutions that cater to the needs of entrepreneurs. The platform features video, audio, and text-based content covering every aspect of an entrepreneurial journey, from early-stage ventures to exit strategies. Moreover, Humble Inc. enables users to earn money without being driven by likes and followers, which can be a significant stressor for creators.



Entrepreneurs today face unprecedented challenges, including remote work and social distancing becoming the new norm. The need for mental health support has become even more critical, with increased anxiety and depression rates globally. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, 42% of entrepreneurs reported experiencing stress, anxiety, or depression in the past year.

Charlie Lass, the founder of Humble Inc., recognizes that prioritizing mental health is crucial for the success of any startup. "The cost of your startup should not be your mental health," said Lass. "We want to create a platform that provides entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed while also prioritizing their well-being."

Humble Inc.'s unique approach is poised to become the go-to resource for entrepreneurs worldwide. One that prioritizes success without sacrificing one's mental health.

About Ronak Rai, he is the Creative Director of Dallas Inc., is an accomplished designer with a first-class Bachelor of Design degree and a 10-point SGPA from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore. With over 15 years of experience as a designer, Rai has consulted for over 50 brands and worked on projects for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Hewlett Packard, Pepsi, Gatorade, Aquafina, Tropicana, Ritu Kumar, NBCC, and MKU. Rai is also the author of, "The Devil's Handbook of Design," a witty and practical guide to design techniques for professionals new to the field.