From Coffee to Cricket: The impressive ventures of TripOnn Premium Coffee, founded by Dr Nrupathy Manay

If you're a coffee lover who craves nothing but the best, then you'll want to check out TripOnn Premium Coffee.

This luxurious Indian coffee brand was founded and conceptualized by the visionary Dr Nrupathy Manay back in 2004, and it has been delighting coffee connoisseurs ever since.

What sets TripOnn Premium Coffee apart from other brands is its commitment to using only the finest, most premium Robusta and Arabica beans in its products. Plus, their coffee is organic and naturally grown, making it the perfect choice for health-conscious individuals.

But it's not just the quality of the beans that make TripOnn Premium Coffee so special – it's also the unique, sweet, and robust flavours that they offer sourced from Multiple premium coffee estates from the highest peaks of Coorg. Whether you prefer classic Vanilla, Hazelnut, Almond, Coco Orange, Caramel, or Cardamom, there's a flavour for everyone.

Leading the charge at TripOnn Premium Coffee are Trishma Singh, the COO and Hiten Singh, the Head of Marketing Communications.

TripOnn Premium Coffee is making waves in the global market and will soon raise investment from global investors to compete with the best coffee brands worldwide.

However, we are yet to get the actual figures for Investment and the names of investors, which Ms Trishma Singh said will be disclosed soon.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, TripOnn Premium Coffee is also the proud owner of 'Knight 11 The Strikers,' a well-respected cricket team at the domestic level. So if you want to sip on the best coffee while watching your favourite sport, TripOnn Premium Coffee has got you covered.