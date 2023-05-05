From D2C to Global Export: Siddharth Bhatt's Innovative Approach to Marketing and Business Growth

Digital marketing specialist Siddharth Bhatt shares insights on how to increase revenue, brand recognition, and market share by multiple factors.

Siddharth has over 10 years of value-driven expertise and has successfully implemented digital marketing campaigns and strategies in startup environments, boosting unique visitors by a notable 70% and total sales upto 1.1 Crore.

Siddharth has developed excellent networks with embassies located throughout Asia and the MENA area to help the organization find importers and augment its export demands on the global market. To pinpoint the factors that influence price, product competitiveness, and margins, he also did market research using a variety of industry publications and examined the strategy of the major players within a certain industry.

Innovation must be a part of your culture, as Siddharth advises. If we don't keep up with how quickly consumers are changing, we'll be in trouble. Siddharth has created unique product positioning strategies, effectively led digital marketing and e-commerce firms, and conceptualized digital marketing channels. He is well-versed in a variety of online tools, such as e-commerce merchandising, affiliate program management, site optimization, web analytics, and product management.

He is currently the Vertical Head of E-commerce and Marketing at Roastea in Ahmedabad, India. He has vast experience in building and managing Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses, as well as developing technology and driving effective marketing activities. Siddharth has partnerships with marketplaces, digital agencies, technology suppliers, and logistics providers, as well as a thorough understanding of industry trends and customer behavior. He is in charge of developing and implementing category strategies, as well as optimizing procedures to enable corporate growth and boost customer happiness.

Siddharth collaborates closely with many teams, providing thought leadership and innovation to apply industry best practices. An important contribution he made was initiating and aiding in the launch of India's first functional instant coffee.

Siddharth has also gained extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of brand marketing, new media, social media, and e-commerce/online. Assuring image uplift, acceptability, and positioning, he is proficient in new product launches, business case building, marketing material development, and upgrading company image, leading to greater business and sustained business growth.

Through effective management and upkeep of a web presence, Siddharth has successfully led digital marketing and e-commerce businesses for Layer'r Wottagirl, Layer'r Shot, and Red Hunt, increasing the overall market share. By launching multiple online marketing channels and partnering with enormous e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, he has enhanced the products' digital visibility.

Siddharth increased team productivity by using the reporting tool Bizom for field personnel. Additionally, he created a brand presence by setting up content on a variety of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, and Amazon Marketing Services. He also developed and carried out digital media plans.

At MICA in Ahmedabad, Siddharth earned a postgraduate degree in digital marketing and communication. He has a strong grasp of business dynamics, up-to-date market knowledge, and a creative and strategic approach. He is talented in conceptualizing and carrying out promotional, advertising, branding, and marketing strategies.

Siddharth is capable of working in surroundings with a wide range of people from different backgrounds. He was a guest professor who instructed graduate and postgraduate business management courses.