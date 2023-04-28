From Digital Marketing Enthusiast to Successful Entrepreneur: The Story of Sangeeta and digiDZN

Sangeeta Verma's passion for digital marketing led her to create a successful business venture, digiDZN.

Sangeeta Verma and Manish Verma

It all started when Sangeeta took courses in digital marketing to help her husband's fintech startup. Through this experience, she discovered that the digital marketing segment they belonged to was underserved. Driven by this realization, Sangeeta launched her own digital marketing agency, DigiDZN, in April 2016.

Starting a new business is never easy, and Sangeeta faced her fair share of challenges, especially in the beginning with only a few employees. However, her determination and hard work helped her overcome these obstacles and establish well-defined processes that are still in use today. Over the years, digiDZN has grown to around 30 people and established four different offices, all thanks to Sangeeta's attitude towards learning and adapting.

digiDZN's unique selling proposition (USP) is delivering contemporary and superior value to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the digital marketing space with the help of defined, process-oriented parameters. The company's values include ethics and hard work towards all stakeholders, including customers and colleagues, as well as an attitude towards learning and adapting. digiDZN's strengths lie in its well-defined processes, organizational structure, and flexibility in adapting to emerging trends.

Despite its strengths, digiDZN faces some weaknesses, such as not being able to attract the best talent in the industry due to being a lesser-known brand. However, being in India at a time when there is a huge business opportunity in online marketing presents a significant opportunity for the company. The main threat to digiDZN is the fast-evolving and changing market, but the company seeks to mitigate this by updating itself as a team very often and not resisting change.

Since its inception, digiDZN has served over 800 business owners, with an active client list of over 70. The company's client base is focused on SMEs employing 2 to 100 employees and offers various services like SEO, local SEO, social media management, campaign management, E-commerce platform management, and influencer management to its clients. The company uses many tools to get its work done, including paid digital marketing tools and SAAS tools for managing E-commerce services.

What sets digiDZN apart from its competitors is its focus on processes, from marketing to sales to client onboarding to account management to even managing customer attrition. Thanks to its process-based approach, the company was able to support its employees during the COVID pandemic by paying salaries in full and on time without firing anyone.

The market for digital marketing is expected to continue to grow as SMEs increasingly acknowledge the need for an online presence and develop it like any other sales channel. digiDZN's goal is to have a 100-employee company in the next two years, serving across states and countries and getting into relevant contemporary business verticals. The company aims to have a workforce of 300 people and five offices, including two international offices, in the next five years, offering online services across verticals like E-commerce, social media, and search engines.

Sangeeta's journey from a digital marketing enthusiast to a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn and adapt.