From Engineering To Modelling; Amandeep Singh’s Inspiring Story.

Aman Singh, an engineer, had gone to USA to scout for school to do his Masters in Business Administration.

An Electrical Engineer, he had worked as one for four years. However, fate had something else in store for him.. “When I came to the US looking to do my MBA, I got scouted by a talent agency and they signed me on as a model. Honestly it was not planned. That’s what started this chapter for me,” laughs Aman Singh.

As a model with them he got to travel all over the world on work and through his work with them he got connected to the New York fashion circuit. He got into the New York Fashion Week, where he walked the ramp for a couple of seasons, and that’s when he started getting audition calls for acting. “I realised that this was my calling,” he adds.

However, he didn’t want to jump into acting without proper training so he applied and got into the Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute in New York City. And only after completing a course in acting there, did he take the plunge and took up acting as a career. This got him a role in ‘A Sketch of New York’, a long-running satirical sketch comedy show that performs in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district. Made up of 18 individual sketches rooted in classing old-school New York City traditions dating back to vaudeville and beyond, A Sketch of New York mocks the absurdity of lives in the capital of the world. Life, love, work, play, and the realities of city living are skewered as actors put on stage the absurdities they all live with, and try to paint a picture of what New York nowadays is really like.

Recently Aman Singh was cast as Victor in a staged reading of the popular feminist play Yerma originally written by Federico García Lorca. "This role left a deep impression on me. It was one of those roles that explore the depths of human condition."

Aman Singh has done many Hollywood projects and ad films in India. He doesn’t find any difference in working patterns of both. “Honestly, I’ve found both working environments equally rewarding. I think I’ve been fortunate to have gotten great crews on both sides of the world. India of course being home, there’s a certain level of comfort that comes with it; and the US being uncharted terrain for me, brings a level of excitement that pushes me to try and be the best version of myself in front of the camera. But I think having this unique opportunity to shuttle between both industries helps me open up facets of myself as an actor which perhaps I may not have been able to achieve otherwise,” rues Aman.

Admirer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, he believes that time is ripe and exciting for Indian Film Industry. Specially OTT platform has given opportunities to deserving actors and opened a plethora of prospects for actors across. Different genre of stories are explored and risks taken. He is also in talks with couple of producers for OTT shows and hopes to announce it soon.

Aman Singh has done many ads but close to his heart are three – Head and Shoulder, Google Pixel 2 and ad to promote Broadway musical ‘The Lion King’. He has acted in a film ‘Look In My Eyes’, shot on iPhone Pro. This performance won him the Best Supporting actor award at the Cult Film Festival. You can follow him on Instagram

@amanesiac or visit https://lookinmyeyesmovie.com