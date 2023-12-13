From Farm to Table: The Story Behind GoEco's Sugarcane Bagasse-Based Dinnerware

GoEco uses naturally sourced material from sugarcane, Bagasse and turns it into compostable dinnerware products with minimal processing.

GoEco recently introduced its compostable and biodegradable tableware collection. The newest product line provides highly durable, microwave and freezer-safe products that are easily broken down into nutrient-rich soil and are made from an environmentally friendly production process that does not harm the trees. These features enable the food industry, homeowners, and corporate offices, to switch to go green alternatives using Bagasse-based dinnerware.

Go Eco's bagasse-based dinnerware is the safest and most eco-friendly alternatives to plasticware. A repurposed by-product of processed sugarcane, Bagasse dinnerware from GoEco is affordable, healthy, and nature-friendly.

The brand transforms Bagasse into a valuable range of products such as plates, bowls, meal trays, and food containers.

Mostly a fibrous material, Bagasse remains after all the sugarcane juice has been removed from the sugarcane stalk. This fibrous material becomes a waste product once the liquid has been separated from the stalk. This is where GoEco comes into the picture. GoEco upcycles and uses this waste product sourced from sugarcane to make Bagasse which is further used to create a sustainable and environment-friendly range of products.

GoEco sources the Bagasse and transforms it into a valuable range of products. Because of thoughtful and new-generation brands like GoEco, a considerable amount of Bagasse is saved from getting disposed of in landfills or getting burned.

To make eco-friendly and compostable Bagasse dinnerware, the process generally begins with the repurposed material, Bagasse. The manufacturing unit receives the material as wet pulp. This wet pulp is converted into a dry pulp board.

Both wet and dry pulp waste can be used to make Bagasse tableware. Although making Bagasse dinnerware from wet pulp would take less time than dry pulp, wet pulp usually has more impurities in the mixture. GoEco takes that extra effort to remove all impurities and convert dry pulp board to make the highest quality Bagasse dinnerware products.

GoEco converts the wet pulp into a dry pulp board. The dry pulp board is mixed with an anti-water and anti-oil agent inside a pulper. This process makes the substance a lot sturdier. Once the substance properly blends, it is piped into a preparation tank. The substance is then transferred into the molding machines. The molding machines press the mixture into the shape of a plate, bowl, and other forms of dinnerware products.

GoEco then tests each finished product for water and oil resistance. They are finally packed and ready to be delivered to the customers once they clear all tests.

"We pride ourselves on eliminating waste from landfills and using it to create a user-friendly and consumer-ready product. This brings us one step closer to giving back to Mother Nature," said Mr Utkarsh Sharma, Director of GoEco, one of India's leading bagasse-based dinnerware manufacturers.

All the GoEco dinnerware products are hundred percent compostable and biodegradable. They are perfect for convenient and environmentally-friendly clean-up anytime, anywhere.